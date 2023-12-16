Nigeria’s creative industry conquering the world - Minister

Musawa, represented by Mariam Ajaga, her Special Adviser on Visual Arts and Culture, gave the assessment in her speech at the 4th National Theatre Festival of Unity.

The well-attended 2023 edition was held at the Marquee of the National Theatre complex in Lagos, under the theme: ‘Boundless Possibilities”.

Musawa noted that the creative industry has caught the attention of the government, which would provide a more enabling environment for the sector to thrive.

“It is no surprise that the theme of this year’s edition is ‘Boundless Possibilities’, which stands for limitless potentials of the creative industry and our creativity that knows no bounds.

“Our entertainment industry is no longer limited by borders, as Nigeria’s creativity is conquering the world and advancing the culture tapestry by unleashing boundless opportunities.

“Our nations’ artistic performances are now readily available for global audiences as our artists are now sealing deals with multinationals.

“These partnerships have seen Netflix commit more than US$23.5 million into Nigeria to provide a platform to have the `Black Book’, a movie from our shores that has attracted 70 million worldwide views,” she said.

Musawa added that Nigeria has now been ranked high in the entertainment industry which was made possible by the ingenuity of our players in the industry.

“As we continue to get the ovation from the global community, I charge us to grow the infrastructure and commit more to the sustainability of the ecosystem.

“The government is now more committed to the creation of the enabling environment; we will foster and strengthen collaborations, both local and foreign, that will develop talents, create jobs and promote our unique national identity.

“President Bola Tinubu, under the Renewed Hope agenda, will provide tools needed to accelerate growth across all sectors of the creative industry and economy to engender more global competitiveness.

“Let the music of our dreams drive off the negativity; let us stand to rewrite our nation’s narrative and illuminate the world with Nigeria’s Boundless Possibilities,” she said.

The host and General Manager of the National Theatre, Prof Sunday Ododo, attested to the fact that the National Theatre Festival of Unity had experienced an extraordinary journey of resilience.

“Over the past four years, our collective journey has been nothing short of extraordinary, a testament to the resilience, creativity and unity that defines the heart of our artistic community,” he said.

“As the general manager/CEO of the national theatre, I take immense pride in reflecting on the remarkable strides we’ve made since the festival’s inception in 2020.”

He said “Despite the tumultuous backdrop of a global pandemic and the resounding echoes of the ENDSARS protects, we as a united community, stood undeterred in our commitment to the power of the arts

“As we immerse ourselves in the many performances that grace this festival, it is essential to acknowledge the profound healing power embedded in artistic expression.”

Prof. Ododo added; “Art serves as a balm for our collective wounds, an anchor in turbulent times, and a testament to the enduring strength of the human spirit.

“Beyond mere entertainment, each performance becomes a therapeutic intervention, resonating with our deepest emotions and fostering a sense of unity in the face of adversity.

“The arts, in their various forms, have proven to be an indispensable source of solace and inspiration weaving a restoration that transcends the boundaries of time and space.

“As we stand on this monumental celebration, let the journey of the National Theatre of Unity be a testimony to the unwavering spirit resilience and boundless creativity community.”

It will also be a “testimony of triumph over adversity to the healing power embedded in our performances, the celebration of diversity and unity, the fusion of tradition and innovation and the empowerment of women in the art.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that programmes at the event included stage performances by the National Troupe of Nigeria and choral performances.

