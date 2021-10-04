Nigeria's COVID-19 vaccine certificate not recognised in UK

Nigerians have repeatedly complained over the past few weeks that they're still made to undergo strict restrictions during travels to the United Kingdom, despite being fully vaccinated.

And despite officials promising to ease the restrictions soon, Nigeria was missing from the list of 50 countries whose vaccination certificates are accepted.

Countries listed include the United States of America, Spain, Canada, France, Italy, and Israel. No African country made the list.

"Countries and territories can be added to the list," the update noted.