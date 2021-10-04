RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Nigeria's COVID-19 vaccine certificate not recognised in UK

Authors:

Samson Toromade

Nigeria was missing from the list of 50 countries whose vaccination certificates are accepted.

President Muhammadu Buhari after being vaccinated.
President Muhammadu Buhari after being vaccinated.

COVID-19 vaccine certificates obtained in Nigeria won't be honoured in the United Kingdom, the Department for Transport announced on Monday, October 4, 2021.

Recommended articles

Nigerians have repeatedly complained over the past few weeks that they're still made to undergo strict restrictions during travels to the United Kingdom, despite being fully vaccinated.

And despite officials promising to ease the restrictions soon, Nigeria was missing from the list of 50 countries whose vaccination certificates are accepted.

Countries listed include the United States of America, Spain, Canada, France, Italy, and Israel. No African country made the list.

"Countries and territories can be added to the list," the update noted.

Fully vaccinated Nigerians who travel to the UK will still be required to pay for COVID-19 tests and quarantine for 10 days.

Authors:

Samson Toromade Samson Toromade

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

BBNaija 2021: Biggie hosts all 24 housemates to season's last Saturday Night Party

BBNaija 2021: Biggie hosts all 24 housemates to season's last Saturday Night Party

Apple Music celebrates Nigerian Independence Day by releasing lists of the top Nigerian artists and songs

Apple Music celebrates Nigerian Independence Day by releasing lists of the top Nigerian artists and songs

What happens to your body when you stop having sex? Here are all the pros and cons

What happens to your body when you stop having sex? Here are all the pros and cons

“If you can’t drink blood, you can’t be like us” – Offinso guys brag in a convoy of luxury cars (video)

“If you can’t drink blood, you can’t be like us” – Offinso guys brag in a convoy of luxury cars (video)

Osinbajo believes that young people will solve Nigeria's problems

Osinbajo believes that young people will solve Nigeria's problems

What to do if you suspect that your partner is cheating on you

What to do if you suspect that your partner is cheating on you

Sanusi faults zoning, says Nigeria may have 2 useless presidential candidates in 2023

Sanusi faults zoning, says Nigeria may have 2 useless presidential candidates in 2023

BBNaija 2021 finale: Whitemoney wins the 'Shine Ya Eye' season

BBNaija 2021 finale: Whitemoney wins the 'Shine Ya Eye' season

Genevieve Nnaji responds to fan's request for new movie, says she's 'working hard'

Genevieve Nnaji responds to fan's request for new movie, says she's 'working hard'

Trending

Gunmen kill Dora Akunyili's husband in Anambra

Chike Akunyili (Daily Post)

El-Rufai blocks telco services, bans motorcycles in Kaduna to fight bandits

Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai [KDSG]

Nigeria is 61, but who cares? [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

Nigerian children are active participants in Independence Day celebrations, but millions of them are out of school, and those in school have become target practice for terrorists [Presidency]

Read Chidiogo Akunyili's tribute to her father killed by gunmen in Anambra

Chidiogo Akunyili with her dad Chike on her wedding day (Instagram, Chidiogo Akunyili)