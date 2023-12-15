ADVERTISEMENT
Only Organised Private Sector can solve Nigeria's problem not political class - Ex-minister Nebo

News Agency Of Nigeria

He noted that if you look at the political class and expect them to solve Nigeria’s problem, you are wasting your time as they will never and can't.

Former Minister of Power, Prof Chinedu Nebo [The Guardian Nigeria]
Former Minister of Power, Prof Chinedu Nebo [The Guardian Nigeria]

Nebo, who is the Vice Chancellor, University of the Niger, Anambra State, stated this in a Christmas Message during the Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols, organised by the Enugu Sports Club, on Friday in Enugu.

He said, “I keep telling people that although, I am not in humanities of social sciences but I do know that Nigeria will never be salvaged by government but only the organised private sector that will set Nigeria free from what we are experiencing in our land”.

Once everyone continues to depend on the same system that is destroying our land, we will not be able to make any progress.

“We will be like the Chinese adage that says that doing same thing over and over again and expecting a different result each time, it doesn’t work and can never work”.

“Look at the level of inflation we have in Nigeria today, people can no longer take care of their basic necessity of life.

“But in the midst of all these, we have Christmas, a time of hope, a time for the love of God to the people. God himself sent his own son, Jesus Christ, to carry our sins, to make sure we find peace in our lives and communities,” he said.

While appreciating the Enugu Sports Club for the privilege to share in the joy of Christmas and for the novelty of introducing the carol of nine lessons, he said it was something that was needed to calm the nerves.

The former Vice Chancellor of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), commended the Enugu Chamber Choir for the soul rendition.

When they were singing I felt very close to heaven,”.

He explained that Christ gave us his peace, adding that peace of the world could only be a transient, conditional, not satisfying, fulfilling but peace that comes from God was lasting.

Earlier, Nnanna Atuonwu, the Chairman of the Enugu Sports Club, said the event was the first of its kind in the club to put people in the Christmas mood and forget the economic challenges.

Atuonwu thanked the club members and guests for attending the event adding that more activities would be held for the yuletide. Present at the event are the Bishop of Enugu North East Methodist Church Nigeria, His Lordship, Osondu Ekweremadu.

Others were Enugu Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Dame Ugochi Madueke, former Speaker of Enugu State House of Assembly, Chief Edward Ubosi, CEO of Auto Star, Chief Onyemuche Nnamani, Publicity Secretary of Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide, Dr Alex Ogbonnia and many others.

