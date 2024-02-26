ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Nigerians will experience thunderstorms in multiple states this week

News Agency Of Nigeria

People with respiratory issues are advised to be cautious of the present weather situations and wear warm clothing at night.

Nigerians will experience thunderstorms in multiple states this week
Nigerians will experience thunderstorms in multiple states this week

Recommended articles

NiMet’s weather outlook released on Sunday in Abuja, forecasts a sunny and hazy atmosphere on Monday over the northern region during the forecast period.

According to NiMet, sunny skies with patches of clouds are expected over the North Central cities with prospects of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Kogi and Benue later in the day.

"Cloudy conditions with intervals of sunshine are anticipated over inland areas of the South, and coastal parts with chances of thunderstorms over parts of Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Rivers and Bayelsa during the morning period.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Later in the day, thunderstorms are anticipated over parts of Ogun, Ondo, Abia, Delta, Rivers, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa and Lagos states,” it said.

According to NiMet, sunny and hazy skies are expected over the northern region during the forecast period on Tuesday. It predicted patches of clouds in a hazy atmosphere over the North Central cities throughout the forecast period.

NiMet anticipated a cloudy atmosphere with spells of sunshine over the inland states and coastal areas of the South, with prospects of morning thunderstorms over parts of Edo, Akwa Ibom, Cross River and Lagos states.

The agency envisaged thunderstorms over parts of Abia, Imo, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu, Ogun, Ondo, Edo, Cross River, Delta, Rivers, Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa and Lagos states during the afternoon and evening periods.

“For Wednesday, a sunny and hazy atmosphere is expected over the northern region during the forecast period.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Patches of clouds in the hazy atmosphere are expected over the North central cities during the forecast period.

“Cloudy conditions with intervals of sunshine are anticipated over the inland states and coastal areas of the South during the morning period.

“Later in the day, thunderstorms are anticipated over parts of Edo, Ogun, Rivers, Bayelsa and Delta States during the afternoon and evening periods,” it stated.

The agency urged the public to take adequate precautions as strong winds might precede the rains in areas where thunderstorms were likely to occur.

According to it, temperature values are still high, especially in the North. People should stay hydrated. It advised people with respiratory issues to be cautious of the present weather situations, adding that children and the elderly ought to wear warm clothing at Night.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Airline operators are advised to get updated weather reports and forecasts from NiMet for effective planning in their operations,” it added.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Wike says nothing will stop him from turning Abuja into a smart city

Wike says nothing will stop him from turning Abuja into a smart city

Doctor donates ultrasound machine to Katsina hospital that saved his life 46 years ago

Doctor donates ultrasound machine to Katsina hospital that saved his life 46 years ago

Nigerians will experience thunderstorms in multiple states this week

Nigerians will experience thunderstorms in multiple states this week

The Guardian appoints Toke Alex-Ibru new Managing director, TEXEM UK praises

The Guardian appoints Toke Alex-Ibru new Managing director, TEXEM UK praises

Man sets himself ablaze outside Israel's Washington DC embassy in apparent protest

Man sets himself ablaze outside Israel's Washington DC embassy in apparent protest

Wife of Kebbi Governor boosts women entrepreneurs with ₦10 million donation

Wife of Kebbi Governor boosts women entrepreneurs with ₦10 million donation

Army can crush troublemakers disturbing the peace of Nigeria - Sule

Army can crush troublemakers disturbing the peace of Nigeria - Sule

NLC President Ajaero alleges plot to incite violence against protesters

NLC President Ajaero alleges plot to incite violence against protesters

After Pulse report, Lagos Govt starts paying basic school teachers full wage award

After Pulse report, Lagos Govt starts paying basic school teachers full wage award

Pulse Sports

Rinsola Babajide and Ashleigh Plumptre: England stars reunite with Super Falcons of Nigeria

Rinsola Babajide and Ashleigh Plumptre: England stars reunite with Super Falcons of Nigeria

‘I must marry Osimhen’ - Busty Nigerian fan declares after Napoli star nets in Cagliari draw

‘I must marry Osimhen’ - Busty Nigerian fan declares after Napoli star nets in Cagliari draw

Ancelotti plans for Kylian Mbappe revealed

Ancelotti plans for Kylian Mbappe revealed

No Osimhen? Give us Boniface — Chelsea desperate to tap into Super Eagles' striker pool

No Osimhen? Give us Boniface — Chelsea desperate to tap into Super Eagles' striker pool

Manchester United's Hojlund Beats Ex-Arsenal Star to Set New Premier League Record

Manchester United's Hojlund Beats Ex-Arsenal Star to Set New Premier League Record

‘He’s not like Barca players’ — Peseiro on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

‘He’s not like Barca players’ — Peseiro on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Petroleum transporters vow to go on strike if their demands are not addressed. [BusinessDay]

NARTO directs petroleum transporters to commence strike over high cost of operations

Bola Tinubu and Atiku Abubakar. (Channels TV)

Presidency denies Atiku's claims on economy, cautions against negative assumptions

Critics argue that President Tinubu's trips are extravagant and unnecessary, especially considering Nigeria's current economic climate. [Presidency]

Tinubu spends 71 days outside Nigeria during first 9 months in office

RCCG prayer walk [DailyTimes]

Redeemed Church members rally on streets for national healing via prayer