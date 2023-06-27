Nigerians urged to embrace religious unity During Eid-ul-Adha

In a statement released to the press on Tuesday, June 27, 2023 by the Governor's Chief Press Secretary, Ibrahim Kaula Mohammed, Governor Radda highlighted that the religious festival provides Muslims worldwide with an opportunity to express gratitude for the countless blessings bestowed upon them by their Creator.

Governor Radda called upon Muslims in Katsina and across the nation to engage in steadfast prayers for national unity, peace, and integration during this auspicious season.

"This sacred festival should rekindle the spirit of brotherhood within us. Regardless of our religious and ideological beliefs, we must view each other as one. It is imperative that we live in peace and harmony, as this will foster genuine peace, love, and brotherhood among all Nigerians," stated Governor Radda.

Governor Radda also urged Muslims to emulate the example of Prophet Ibrahim, who obediently obeyed Allah's command to sacrifice his beloved son, Ismail. He encouraged Muslims to recommit themselves to sincere worship of their divine Lord and adhere to religious principles that will bring them abundant blessings in this world and the hereafter.

"The Eid-il-Kabir festival should transcend the act of sacrificing rams; it should be a time of spreading love and sharing material possessions, not only with relatives and acquaintances but also with the displaced, the elderly, orphans, and other marginalised members of society, including those with special needs," added the Katsina State Governor.