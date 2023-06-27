ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Nigerians urged to embrace religious unity During Eid-ul-Adha

Ima Elijah

The governor said Nigerians are one regardless of religious identities.

Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda. [Twitter:@dikko_radda]
Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda. [Twitter:@dikko_radda]

Recommended articles

In a statement released to the press on Tuesday, June 27, 2023 by the Governor's Chief Press Secretary, Ibrahim Kaula Mohammed, Governor Radda highlighted that the religious festival provides Muslims worldwide with an opportunity to express gratitude for the countless blessings bestowed upon them by their Creator.

Governor Radda called upon Muslims in Katsina and across the nation to engage in steadfast prayers for national unity, peace, and integration during this auspicious season.

"This sacred festival should rekindle the spirit of brotherhood within us. Regardless of our religious and ideological beliefs, we must view each other as one. It is imperative that we live in peace and harmony, as this will foster genuine peace, love, and brotherhood among all Nigerians," stated Governor Radda.

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Radda also urged Muslims to emulate the example of Prophet Ibrahim, who obediently obeyed Allah's command to sacrifice his beloved son, Ismail. He encouraged Muslims to recommit themselves to sincere worship of their divine Lord and adhere to religious principles that will bring them abundant blessings in this world and the hereafter.

"The Eid-il-Kabir festival should transcend the act of sacrificing rams; it should be a time of spreading love and sharing material possessions, not only with relatives and acquaintances but also with the displaced, the elderly, orphans, and other marginalised members of society, including those with special needs," added the Katsina State Governor.

Governor Radda emphasised that Nigeria, as a nation, is currently facing critical challenges that impede its progress on various fronts. He appealed to the masses for their support, prayers, and goodwill to guide the country's leaders, including President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, governors, and other political figures, as they diligently work towards rebuilding the Nigerian state.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nigerians urged to embrace religious unity During Eid-ul-Adha

Nigerians urged to embrace religious unity During Eid-ul-Adha

LASG announces implementation of Vehicle Proof of Ownership (PoC)

LASG announces implementation of Vehicle Proof of Ownership (PoC)

World Bank clarifies $800m loan to Nigeria for fuel subsidy removal in 2021

World Bank clarifies $800m loan to Nigeria for fuel subsidy removal in 2021

Jandor’s counsel accuses WAEC official of compromising evidence

Jandor’s counsel accuses WAEC official of compromising evidence

APC support group receives 200 decampees to support Sylva’s guber campaign

APC support group receives 200 decampees to support Sylva’s guber campaign

Car owners to pay ₦‎1,000 yearly for proof of ownership verification

Car owners to pay ₦‎1,000 yearly for proof of ownership verification

Gov. Radda approves 11 new appointments

Gov. Radda approves 11 new appointments

LP stalwart urges Atiku, Obi to withdraw case against Tinubu

LP stalwart urges Atiku, Obi to withdraw case against Tinubu

It’s now illegal to use EFCC-branded jackets in skits and movies

It’s now illegal to use EFCC-branded jackets in skits and movies

Pulse Sports

Video: Ighalo showcases Al Hilal’s luxurious £173m plane for away matches

Video: Ighalo showcases Al Hilal’s luxurious £173m plane for away matches

Lionel Messi provides clear response when asked about breaking Ronaldo's record

Lionel Messi provides clear response when asked about breaking Ronaldo's record

Top 10 Most fashionable Nigerian Wags of the 2022/23 season

Top 10 Most fashionable Nigerian Wags of the 2022/23 season

Not Ronaldo! Zidane reveals Madrid legend that 'gets him off his chair'

Not Ronaldo! Zidane reveals Madrid legend that 'gets him off his chair'

Big blow for Man City as De Bruyne reportedly set to miss the start of the season

Big blow for Man City as De Bruyne reportedly set to miss the start of the season

Super Eagles: Ajayi and Aribo celebrate AFCON ticket in Miami

Super Eagles: Ajayi and Aribo celebrate AFCON ticket in Miami

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The review affects political, judicial and public officers (image used for illustration) [Twitter/Bashir Ahmed]

Elected politicians, judges set to get 114% salary raise

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. [Premium Times]

Tribunal admits Chicago State University, NYSC, Mobil certificates against Tinubu

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. [Premium Times]

I went off script to announce subsidy removal on inauguration day - Tinubu

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila and Lagos state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu. [Twitter/@femigbaja]

Femi Gbajabiamila, worthy ambassador of Lagos – Sanwo-Olu