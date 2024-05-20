ADVERTISEMENT
Nigerians should expect 3 days of thunderstorms and sunshine nationwide

News Agency Of Nigeria

The public should take adequate precautions as strong winds might precede the rains in areas where thunderstorms are likely to occur.

NiMet weather outlook released on Sunday in Abuja forecasts sunny skies on Monday with patches of clouds over the northern region with chances of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Taraba state later in the day.

"Sunny skies with cloud patches are anticipated over the North Central region with prospects of thunderstorms over parts of Benue state during the afternoon and evening period.

"Cloudy skies are anticipated over the southern states with prospects of morning thunderstorms over parts of Cross River and Akwa Ibom states.

"In the afternoon to evening hours, isolated thunderstorms are anticipated over parts of Ondo, Ogun, Oyo, Imo, Abia, Edo, Ebonyi, Delta, Rivers, Akwa Ibom, Cross River and Bayelsa states,” it said.

NiMet anticipated sunny skies on Tuesday with patches of clouds over the northern region with prospects of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Adamawa, Kaduna and Taraba states later in the day.

It envisaged the North Central region to be predominantly cloudy with chances of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Benue, Kogi, Kwara, Plateau and Nasarawa states during the afternoon and evening hours.

“Cloudy atmosphere is expected during the morning hours over the southern states during the morning hours.

“Later in the day, isolated thunderstorms are expected over parts of Ondo, Ekiti, Osun, Oyo, Imo, Abia, Enugu, Ebonyi, Akwa Ibom, Rivers, Cross River, Bayelsa, Delta and Lagos states,” it added.

According to NiMet, a sunny atmosphere with patches of clouds is anticipated over the northern region with prospects of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Taraba, Adamawa and Kaduna states during the late hours on Wednesday.

It predicted the North Central region to be cloudy with intervals of sunshine during the morning hours with isolated thunderstorms over parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Plateau, Niger, Kwara and Kogi later in the day.

The agency envisaged a cloudy atmosphere with prospects of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Akwa Ibom, Rivers and Cross River states during the morning period. NiMet anticipated thunderstorms over Imo, Enugu, Anambra, Ekiti, Ondo, Ogun, Edo, Ebonyi, Delta, Lagos, Rivers, Bayelsa, Akwa Ibom and Cross River states later in the day.

The agency urged the public to take adequate precautions as strong winds might precede the rains in areas where thunderstorms are likely to occur. NiMet advised Airline operators to get updated weather reports and forecasts from NiMet for effective planning in their operations.

