Tinubu appoints new Director-General for DSS after Bichi's resignation

President Tinubu also appointed Adeola Ajayi as the new Director-General of the Department of State Service.

Ajuri Ngelale, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, announced the development in a statement on Monday, August 26, 2024.

“Ambassador Mohammed has had an illustrious career in the foreign service since joining the NIA in 1995. He had served in various roles, culminating in his promotion to the rank of Director and his subsequent appointment as the head of the Nigerian mission to Libya.”

“The 1990 graduate of Bayero University, Kano, had served in North Korea, Pakistan, Sudan, and at the State House, Abuja,” the statement read.

The appointments followed the resignation of Ahmed Abubakar and Yusuf Bichi, the previous heads of the two agencies.

The statement added, “President Tinubu has charged the new security chiefs to work together to reposition the agencies for better results, tackle security challenges, and enhance collaboration with sister agencies and the Office of the National Security Adviser.