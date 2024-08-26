ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Tinubu appoints new Director-General for DSS after Bichi's resignation

Bayo Wahab

Tinubu's aide announced the development in a statement on Monday, August 26, 2024.

President Bola Tinubu.
President Bola Tinubu.

Recommended articles

President Tinubu also appointed Adeola Ajayi as the new Director-General of the Department of State Service.

Ajuri Ngelale, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, announced the development in a statement on Monday, August 26, 2024.

“Ambassador Mohammed has had an illustrious career in the foreign service since joining the NIA in 1995. He had served in various roles, culminating in his promotion to the rank of Director and his subsequent appointment as the head of the Nigerian mission to Libya.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“The 1990 graduate of Bayero University, Kano, had served in North Korea, Pakistan, Sudan, and at the State House, Abuja,” the statement read.

The appointments followed the resignation of Ahmed Abubakar and Yusuf Bichi, the previous heads of the two agencies.

The statement added, “President Tinubu has charged the new security chiefs to work together to reposition the agencies for better results, tackle security challenges, and enhance collaboration with sister agencies and the Office of the National Security Adviser.

“The President has also thanked the outgoing Directors-General for their service to the nation and wished them success in their future endeavours.”

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is the News Editor at Pulse Nigeria. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in special reports, development and investigative journalism. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tinubu appoints new Director-General for DSS after Bichi's resignation

Tinubu appoints new Director-General for DSS after Bichi's resignation

Firm donates 3 drones to Ondo, Ekiti police to fight insecurity, calls for support

Firm donates 3 drones to Ondo, Ekiti police to fight insecurity, calls for support

Motorists, residents stranded as floods take over FCT road, fare hikes follow

Motorists, residents stranded as floods take over FCT road, fare hikes follow

Keyamo urged to take drastic action against flight delays

Keyamo urged to take drastic action against flight delays

Court nullifies ruling on Edo PDP primary, confirms Ighodalo as candidate

Court nullifies ruling on Edo PDP primary, confirms Ighodalo as candidate

NIS says passport fee increase is to align with international standards

NIS says passport fee increase is to align with international standards

Zamfara fertiliser deal: APC alleges ₦38.5bn fraud, demands investigation

Zamfara fertiliser deal: APC alleges ₦38.5bn fraud, demands investigation

Benue LG polls: Agbese reacts to Gov Alia's role in APC primaries

Benue LG polls: Agbese reacts to Gov Alia's role in APC primaries

Edo 2024: Appeal court reaffirms Asue Ighodalo as PDP guber candidate

Edo 2024: Appeal court reaffirms Asue Ighodalo as PDP guber candidate

Pulse Sports

Is Noni Madueke still eligible to represent Nigeria’s Super Eagles?

Is Noni Madueke still eligible to represent Nigeria’s Super Eagles?

Mikel deserved it - Chelsea fans back Nicolas Jackson for telling Super Eagles legend to shut up

Mikel deserved it - Chelsea fans back Nicolas Jackson for telling Super Eagles legend to shut up

Super Eagles legends to join former Arsenal star in celebrating his retirement

Super Eagles legends to join former Arsenal star in celebrating his retirement

Israel Adesanya admits mistake against Dricus Du Plessis: Nigerian thought South African was done in the 4th round

Israel Adesanya admits mistake against Dricus Du Plessis: Nigerian thought South African was done in the 4th round

I want to sing with Iheanacho and Ndidi — Odumodu excited about possible feature with Super Eagles duo

I want to sing with Iheanacho and Ndidi — Odumodu excited about possible feature with Super Eagles duo

Top 10 African footballers who own expensive private jet in 2024

Top 10 African footballers who own expensive private jet in 2024

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

4.4m children in Northeast, Northwest Nigeria malnourished due to food shortages

4.4m children in Northeast, Northwest Nigeria malnourished due to food shortages

Gov Babajide Sanwo-Olu. [Twitter:@jidesanwoolu]

Governor Sanwo-Olu declares August 20 work-free for Isese day celebrations

Gov. Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State said eight new transformers have been installed in Afikpo.

After 13 years of darkness, Ebonyi Govt set to restore electricity in Afikpo

Governor’s wife distributes 3,500 bags of rice, cash to vulnerable households in Katsina [NAN]

Radda's wife marks Humanitarian Day, donates 3,500 bags of rice, ₦17.5m cash