Mr Boss Mustapha, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and PTF chairman on COVID-19, made the call at the PTF daily briefing on COVID-19 on Monday in Abuja.

Mustapha urged Nigerians to adopt behavioural modification and to ensure compliance in the fight against the pandemic in the country.

“Over the last four weeks, we made appreciable progress but we are not yet out of the woods because a lot more is required to be done.

“Nigerians at all levels must take responsibility for our actions, adopt behavioral modification, ensure compliance with advisories and provide guidance to our followers and youths,” he said.

He said that today marked the 28th day of the Cumulative Lockdown Order by President Muhammadu Buhari in Lagos and Ogun States as well as the Federal Capital Territory.

The PTF, he said, has continued to assess the situation nationwide and an appropriate Report has been submitted to the president for decision making.

“It is expected that once a decision is made, the president will address Nigerians on further measures to be taken, later today. I urge all Nigerians to be on the lookout for the broadcast,” he noted.

The SGF added that the PTF shall continue to pursue the strategy of aggressive testing, detection, isolation, contact tracing, care and management. Similarly, non-pharmaceutical measures will be enhanced.

Mustapha said that the situation in Kano was being addressed very closely by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCCDC) in strong partnership with the state government and guidance by the Federal Ministry of health as well as support from our development partners.

Also speaking, Dr Olorunnimbe Mamora, Minister of State for Health, said that the ministry has deployed teams to Kano, based on the state’s recent “disturbing deaths”.

Mamora said the ministry was in the process of setting up an emergency ambulance system to address emergency situations of COVID-19.

The minister said the ministry was engaging traditional, civic and religious leaders to increase risk-communication to communities.

He said the federal government is set to implement a new hazard allowance payment scheme for health workers.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN), reports that as at April 26, 2020, 91 new confirmed cases and five new deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

Four new states (Ebonyi, Bayelsa, Kebbi and Taraba) have reported confirmed cases in the last 24 hours.

Till date, 1273 cases had been confirmed, 239 cases discharged and 40 deaths recorded in 32 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

The 91 new cases are reported from sixteen states- Lagos (43) Sokoto (8) Taraba (6) Kaduna(5) Gombe (5) Ondo (3), FCT (3) Edo (3) Oyo (3) Rivers (3) Bauchi (3), Osun (2) Akwa Ibom (1) Bayelsa (1) Ebonyi (1) Kebbi (1).

A multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre (EOC) activated at Level three, continued to coordinate the national response activities.