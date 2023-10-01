ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Nigerians, Lagos residents deserve improved quality of life — PDP

News Agency Of Nigeria

Felicitating all residents of the state, Amode, said that, with selfless and compassionate leaders, the fortune of the masses would have been a lot better in the country.

President Bola Tinubu (left) and Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu (right). [LASG]
“Lagos residents deserve an elevated quality of life, and we assert that, with prudent governance, we will harness our abundant resources for the betterment of all.

“Although the road ahead may seem long, the PDP stands ready to lead, steering the state toward comprehensive human and infrastructure development,” the Lagos State PDP Publicity Secretary, Alhaji Hakeem Amode, said in a statement on Saturday.

“On the occasion of Nigeria’s 63rd Independence Anniversary, the Lagos State chapter of the PDP extends warm felicitations to the resilient residents of Lagos State.

“Sixty-three years ago, Nigeria stepped into a new era of sovereignty, with Lagos at its heart, symbolised by the transition from the British Union Jack to the vibrant Green White Green Nigerian flag.

“Lagos State, beyond its historical significance, stands today as the thriving epicentre of commerce and industry, contributing significantly to our nation’s growth, but with clueless and heartless Leaders since the return of democracy in 1999.

“However, as true Lagos residents with a high level of resilience, we celebrate this moment with deep pride, owing to the challenges we have overcome,” the PDP spokesman said.

He said that the party believed that the state’s most significant fortunes had yet to be realised.

According to him, the anniversary should prompt people to reflect on shared history, assess present circumstances, and envision a future of boundless possibilities.

“Our optimism fuels our commitment to dedicated leadership, propelling us toward the state’s untapped potential.

“While challenges persist, the gift of life allows us to join the nation in marking this milestone.

“As we look ahead, we are resolute in our belief that under the capable leadership of the PDP, Lagos State will achieve unparalleled heights of prosperity and fulfilment,” he added.

News Agency Of Nigeria

