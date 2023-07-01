ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Nigerians in South Africa task public officials on proactiveness

News Agency Of Nigeria

He advised the political class to ensure they do not do things that could put them out for attacks.

President of Nigerian Citizens Association in South Africa (NICASA), Mr Ben Okoli.
President of Nigerian Citizens Association in South Africa (NICASA), Mr Ben Okoli.

Recommended articles

The President of NICASA, Ben Okoli, made this appeal in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Abuja.

Okoli spoke against the backdrop of the practice by grieving African nationals to attack public officials abroad over issues of poor governance in their home countries.

According to him, public officials should be more proactive and live up to the expectations of the citizens to avoid attacks.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I do not support the harassment of public officials, it is not something we should promote, rather we should encourage Nigerians at home to embrace and support the new government.

“At the same time we will enjoin the political class in Nigeria, to live up to citizens’ expectations and not play to the gallery.

“People have high hopes and expectations, and when these hopes are dashed and needs are not met, they will have resentment and of course attacks.

“People will take laws into their hands even when we do not encourage or promote that. I encourage political office holders to live up to their bidding.

“To protect and promote the interest of the masses and not their own interest; when masses are disenfranchised and their welfare not catered for, they will become resentful,” Okoli said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He explained that such could result to unnecessary attacks against political office holders, when found outside the shores of Nigeria.

He advised the political class to ensure they do not do things that could put them out for attacks.

The NICASA president said: “So, I hope they will learn their lessons from what has been happening, even within other African countries.

“We do not want such to happen to our political office holders, because they should be respected and should be accorded dignity due them.

“It is pertinent to note that you cannot stop the masses from over reacting from what is happening.”

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Abia govt, ICAN to partner on transparency in governance

Abia govt, ICAN to partner on transparency in governance

Buhari's Minister asks Tinubu to fulfil 35% campaign promise to women

Buhari's Minister asks Tinubu to fulfil 35% campaign promise to women

Ex-lawmaker believes Tinubu will positively change Nigeria’s fortunes

Ex-lawmaker believes Tinubu will positively change Nigeria’s fortunes

Nigerians in South Africa task public officials on proactiveness

Nigerians in South Africa task public officials on proactiveness

Obi mourns death of 12 Salvation Army pastors, 2 others in road accident

Obi mourns death of 12 Salvation Army pastors, 2 others in road accident

Don't squeeze Nigerians' breath with price increase, Afenifere tells Tinubu

Don't squeeze Nigerians' breath with price increase, Afenifere tells Tinubu

Enugu govt sets up task force on erosion control to tame flooding

Enugu govt sets up task force on erosion control to tame flooding

IGP praised for gender sensitivity in deployments of 8 new Commissioners

IGP praised for gender sensitivity in deployments of 8 new Commissioners

Governors meet Tinubu, pledge to complement FG’s relief initiatives

Governors meet Tinubu, pledge to complement FG’s relief initiatives

Pulse Sports

Osimhen beats Salah again, ranked sixth most valuable player in the world as Saka makes list

Osimhen beats Salah again, ranked sixth most valuable player in the world as Saka makes list

Jose Mourinho: Roma coach banned for 10 days and fined N40m after abusing Serie A referee

Jose Mourinho: Roma coach banned for 10 days and fined N40m after abusing Serie A referee

Transfer News Live: Chelsea confirm Nico Jackson arrival! Azpilicueta to Atletico Madrid deal AGREED!

Transfer News Live: Chelsea confirm Nico Jackson arrival! Azpilicueta to Atletico Madrid deal AGREED!

Jeremiah Okorodudu: 7 things about Nigerian Olympian that hospital seized his corpse

Jeremiah Okorodudu: 7 things about Nigerian Olympian that hospital seized his corpse

Ogenyi Onazi urges fans to pity Osimhen financially

Ogenyi Onazi urges fans to pity Osimhen financially

Super Eagles’ Premier League, Serie A stars not better than me – Semi Ajayi

Super Eagles’ Premier League, Serie A stars not better than me – Semi Ajayi

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Lagos traffic congestion

Car owners to pay ₦‎1,000 yearly for proof of ownership verification

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila and Lagos state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu. [Twitter/@femigbaja]

Femi Gbajabiamila, worthy ambassador of Lagos – Sanwo-Olu

AEDC notifies customers of tariff increase from July 2023

AEDC notifies customers of tariff increase from July 2023

L-R: Presidential candidates of Labour Party, ZLP, and APC, Peter Obi, Dan Nwanyanwu, and President Bola Tinubu respectively. [Twitter:@FSyusuf]

Peter Obi deletes comment on long convoy after calling Tinubu Mr President