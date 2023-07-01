Nigerians in South Africa task public officials on proactiveness

The President of NICASA, Ben Okoli, made this appeal in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Abuja.

Okoli spoke against the backdrop of the practice by grieving African nationals to attack public officials abroad over issues of poor governance in their home countries.

According to him, public officials should be more proactive and live up to the expectations of the citizens to avoid attacks.

“I do not support the harassment of public officials, it is not something we should promote, rather we should encourage Nigerians at home to embrace and support the new government.

“At the same time we will enjoin the political class in Nigeria, to live up to citizens’ expectations and not play to the gallery.

“People have high hopes and expectations, and when these hopes are dashed and needs are not met, they will have resentment and of course attacks.

“People will take laws into their hands even when we do not encourage or promote that. I encourage political office holders to live up to their bidding.

“To protect and promote the interest of the masses and not their own interest; when masses are disenfranchised and their welfare not catered for, they will become resentful,” Okoli said.

He explained that such could result to unnecessary attacks against political office holders, when found outside the shores of Nigeria.

He advised the political class to ensure they do not do things that could put them out for attacks.

The NICASA president said: “So, I hope they will learn their lessons from what has been happening, even within other African countries.

“We do not want such to happen to our political office holders, because they should be respected and should be accorded dignity due them.