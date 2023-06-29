President of NUTAG, Chukwuemeka Nnaji, gave the advice in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Abuja.
Nigerians in Ghana task compatriots on praying for peace
The Nigerian Union of Traders Associations in Ghana (NUTAG) has urged compatriots to always pray for sustainable peace to reign in their fatherland.
He spoke against the backdrop of Nigeria Muslim community celebration of the Eid-el-Kabir in Ghana.
“Eid-el-Kabir celebration in Ghana is highly commemorated by the Nigerian Muslim community, as it is observed all over the world.
“We are celebrating it accordingly, irrespective of the fact that livestock is very expensive, we still encourage people to share with one another.
“We are also pleading with the Muslim community in the spirit of the celebration to pray for peace to continue to reign in Nigeria, Ghana and Africa at large.
“Also, for love and unity amongst compatriots; peace is very good for development, without peace, there cannot be meaningful development.
“In as much as we want to achieve development, we want peaceful atmosphere to continue to reign in our fatherland and everywhere Nigerians are, abroad.”
