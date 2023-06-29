Nigerians in Ghana task compatriots on praying for peace

He spoke against the backdrop of Nigeria Muslim community celebration of the Eid-el-Kabir in Ghana.

“Eid-el-Kabir celebration in Ghana is highly commemorated by the Nigerian Muslim community, as it is observed all over the world.

“We are celebrating it accordingly, irrespective of the fact that livestock is very expensive, we still encourage people to share with one another.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are also pleading with the Muslim community in the spirit of the celebration to pray for peace to continue to reign in Nigeria, Ghana and Africa at large.

“Also, for love and unity amongst compatriots; peace is very good for development, without peace, there cannot be meaningful development.