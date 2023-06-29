ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Nigerians in Ghana task compatriots on praying for peace

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Nigerian Union of Traders Associations in Ghana (NUTAG) has urged compatriots to always pray for sustainable peace to reign in their fatherland.

Chief Chukwuemeka Nnaji
Chief Chukwuemeka Nnaji

President of NUTAG, Chukwuemeka Nnaji, gave the advice in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Abuja.

Recommended articles

He spoke against the backdrop of Nigeria Muslim community celebration of the Eid-el-Kabir in Ghana.

“Eid-el-Kabir celebration in Ghana is highly commemorated by the Nigerian Muslim community, as it is observed all over the world.

“We are celebrating it accordingly, irrespective of the fact that livestock is very expensive, we still encourage people to share with one another.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are also pleading with the Muslim community in the spirit of the celebration to pray for peace to continue to reign in Nigeria, Ghana and Africa at large.

“Also, for love and unity amongst compatriots; peace is very good for development, without peace, there cannot be meaningful development.

“In as much as we want to achieve development, we want peaceful atmosphere to continue to reign in our fatherland and everywhere Nigerians are, abroad.”

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Top French court upholds ban on wearing hijab during football games

Top French court upholds ban on wearing hijab during football games

Nigerians in Ghana task compatriots on praying for peace

Nigerians in Ghana task compatriots on praying for peace

First Bank introduces 1st humanoid robot to engage customers

First Bank introduces 1st humanoid robot to engage customers

Cashless policy or not, victory was sure for me - Tinubu boasts

Cashless policy or not, victory was sure for me - Tinubu boasts

I used 'Emi Lokan' in Ogun to invoke the spirit of freedom - Tinubu

I used 'Emi Lokan' in Ogun to invoke the spirit of freedom - Tinubu

NAFDAC alarms contaminated batch of Sprite bottles in Nigeria

NAFDAC alarms contaminated batch of Sprite bottles in Nigeria

Uzor Kalu congratulates Godswil Akpabio on senate presidency win

Uzor Kalu congratulates Godswil Akpabio on senate presidency win

FG makes mental health treatment, education more accessible in South-East

FG makes mental health treatment, education more accessible in South-East

Imo govt clamps down on unauthorised motor parks in major overhaul

Imo govt clamps down on unauthorised motor parks in major overhaul

Pulse Sports

Jeremiah Okorodudu: 7 things about Nigerian Olympian that hospital seized his corpse

Jeremiah Okorodudu: 7 things about Nigerian Olympian that hospital seized his corpse

Ogenyi Onazi urges fans to pity Osimhen financially

Ogenyi Onazi urges fans to pity Osimhen financially

Super Eagles’ Premier League, Serie A stars not better than me – Semi Ajayi

Super Eagles’ Premier League, Serie A stars not better than me – Semi Ajayi

FIFA Ranking: Super Eagles ahead of Haaland’s Norway, Ghana, Ivory Coast and Cameroon

FIFA Ranking: Super Eagles ahead of Haaland’s Norway, Ghana, Ivory Coast and Cameroon

Why did Jay-Jay Okocha not win the African Footballer of the Year award?

Why did Jay-Jay Okocha not win the African Footballer of the Year award?

Video: Ighalo showcases Al Hilal’s luxurious £173m plane for away matches

Video: Ighalo showcases Al Hilal’s luxurious £173m plane for away matches

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. [Premium Times]

Tribunal admits Chicago State University, NYSC, Mobil certificates against Tinubu

Lagos traffic congestion

Car owners to pay ₦‎1,000 yearly for proof of ownership verification

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila and Lagos state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu. [Twitter/@femigbaja]

Femi Gbajabiamila, worthy ambassador of Lagos – Sanwo-Olu

AEDC notifies customers of tariff increase from July 2023

AEDC notifies customers of tariff increase from July 2023