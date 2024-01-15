Nigerians are helpless – Peter Obi reacts to abduction of 6 sisters in Abuja

The tragic event follows the killing of one of the kidnapped sisters, Nabeeha Al-Kadriyar, a student of Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.

Obi conveyed his distress over the harrowing incident on Twitter, saying, "The reported tragic killing of Nabeeha Al-Kadriyar, a student of Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, who was kidnapped alongside her father and siblings in Abuja by bandits, not only shows how insecurity currently ravages the nation but also shows how helpless Nigerians have become in the face of these dangers."

He further highlighted the profound impact of the ordeal on the affected family and appealed to the conscience of leaders, stating their duty to protect the lives of every Nigerian citizen.

Obi expressed deep sympathy, stating, "The trauma being experienced by this family and the blood of this innocent child should prick our conscience as leaders."

Drawing attention to the unsettling fact that such incidents are now occurring in Abuja, the nation's capital, Obi underscored the urgent need for enhanced security measures nationwide.

He called upon the government and security agencies to intensify efforts to rescue the remaining family members in captivity and to ensure the safety of every Nigerian citizen.

"I am very concerned about how insecurity has continued to ravage every part of our dear nation," Obi declared, urging a collective effort to combat the rising wave of kidnappings, killings, armed robberies, and violent attacks.