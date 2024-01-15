ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Nigerians are helpless – Peter Obi reacts to abduction of 6 sisters in Abuja

Ima Elijah

Labour Party Presidential Candidate Peter Obi Decries Tragic Killing in Bwari Abduction Crisis

Peter Obi [Kin Cheung/AP Photo]
Peter Obi [Kin Cheung/AP Photo]

Recommended articles

The tragic event follows the killing of one of the kidnapped sisters, Nabeeha Al-Kadriyar, a student of Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.

Obi conveyed his distress over the harrowing incident on Twitter, saying, "The reported tragic killing of Nabeeha Al-Kadriyar, a student of Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, who was kidnapped alongside her father and siblings in Abuja by bandits, not only shows how insecurity currently ravages the nation but also shows how helpless Nigerians have become in the face of these dangers."

He further highlighted the profound impact of the ordeal on the affected family and appealed to the conscience of leaders, stating their duty to protect the lives of every Nigerian citizen.

ADVERTISEMENT

Obi expressed deep sympathy, stating, "The trauma being experienced by this family and the blood of this innocent child should prick our conscience as leaders."

Drawing attention to the unsettling fact that such incidents are now occurring in Abuja, the nation's capital, Obi underscored the urgent need for enhanced security measures nationwide.

He called upon the government and security agencies to intensify efforts to rescue the remaining family members in captivity and to ensure the safety of every Nigerian citizen.

"I am very concerned about how insecurity has continued to ravage every part of our dear nation," Obi declared, urging a collective effort to combat the rising wave of kidnappings, killings, armed robberies, and violent attacks.

Obi extended his condolences to the bereaved family and offered prayers for the deceased, saying, "I sincerely commiserate with the bereaved family and pray God Almighty to forgive Nabeehav Al-Kadriyar’s sins and grant her eternal rest, and grant the rest of the family members their freedom from captivity. We shall conquer."

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nigerians are helpless – Peter Obi reacts to abduction of 6 sisters in Abuja

Nigerians are helpless – Peter Obi reacts to abduction of 6 sisters in Abuja

NDLEA secures conviction of 67 drug traffickers in Edo in 2023

NDLEA secures conviction of 67 drug traffickers in Edo in 2023

Tinubu pledges commitment to Niger Delta development

Tinubu pledges commitment to Niger Delta development

PDP group puts pressure on Atiku not to contest 2027 presidential election

PDP group puts pressure on Atiku not to contest 2027 presidential election

NDLEA seizes Italy-bound hard drugs and Canadian loud in Lagos

NDLEA seizes Italy-bound hard drugs and Canadian loud in Lagos

Shettima departs for World Economic Forum in Switzerland

Shettima departs for World Economic Forum in Switzerland

Nabeeha was happy to graduate at 20 — Nigeria's kidnap industry ended her life at 21

Nabeeha was happy to graduate at 20 — Nigeria's kidnap industry ended her life at 21

Group urges Tinubu to end crisis in Plateau, Southern Kaduna

Group urges Tinubu to end crisis in Plateau, Southern Kaduna

Ex-Minister's friend pledges to pay ₦50m ransom of abducted sisters

Ex-Minister's friend pledges to pay ₦50m ransom of abducted sisters

Pulse Sports

Karim Benzema: Al Ittihad star spotted cozying up with ex-wife months after converting girlfriend to Islam

Karim Benzema: Al Ittihad star spotted cozying up with ex-wife months after converting girlfriend to Islam

We Be Dia Fada - DStv confirms AFCON2023 broadcast to rescue football-crazy Nigerians

We Be Dia Fada - DStv confirms AFCON2023 broadcast to rescue football-crazy Nigerians

Black Stars of Ghana outshine Super Eagles with Kente AFCON arrival in Côte d'Ivoire

Black Stars of Ghana outshine Super Eagles with Kente AFCON arrival in Côte d'Ivoire

Goodbye Mo Salah! Liverpool reportedly set to pay £60m for Eagles star as replacement

Goodbye Mo Salah! Liverpool reportedly set to pay £60m for Eagles star as replacement

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles midfield general Alex Iwobi declares 'We will make Nigerians proud'

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles midfield general Alex Iwobi declares 'We will make Nigerians proud'

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) [Tribune]

Wike urges Abuja businesses to comply with tax deadline

Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum. [Twitter:@BMB1_Official]

Gov Zulum says axle load exceeding 100 tonnes on Maiduguri road is an economic sabotage

Governor of Bayelsa State, Douye Diri. [Pulse]

Gov Diri commends Nigerian Army’s contribution to peace, security in Bayelsa

General Officer Commanding (GOC) the division, Maj.-Gen. Jamal Abdussalam [NAN]

Nigerian Army destroys 233 illegal refineries in Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Delta, Rivers - GOC