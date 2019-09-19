A group of youths under the aegis of National Youth Council have staged a protest to condemn prominent cross-dresser, Ogunneye Idris Olanrewaju popularly known as Bobrisky.

In a video circulating online, the youths, who carried placards with anti-Bobrisky messages described her behaviour as ungodly, unhealthy and disgusting.

In the video, a member of the group, who addressed journalists on behalf of the protesting youths said “With the support of entire Nigerian youth, we condemn in totality the activities of one Ogunneye Idris Olanrewaju popularly known as Bobrisky and his likes engaging in lesbianism, gay, bisexual, transgender LGBT.

“The National Youth Council of Nigeria describes the LGBT as ungodly, unhealthy and disgusting, noting that what Bobrisky and his likes are promoting are completely against the moral, cultural and spiritual value of our dear country. Our laws as a nation also frown at all these activities in Nigeria”.

However, some Nigerians on Twitter have condemned the youths for ignoring other issues bedeviling the country to protest against Bobrisky.

Recall that barely three weeks ago, police operatives in Lagos sealed the two venues, where Bobrisky's 28th birthday party was slated to hold.

The police while confirming the incident said the venue was sealed because the event may likely cause a breach of public peace.