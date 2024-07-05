Nigerian students win trophies in debate competitions in Dubai, Indonesia, Singapore

The Minister of State for Education, Dr Yusuf Sununu was presented with the trophies on Friday in Abuja by Usman Mohammad, the Chairman, National Advisory Board of the President’s School Debate of Nigeria.

Receiving the trophies, Sununu commended the giant stride and resilience of the students while urging them to sustain the tempo.

The Minister called for the resuscitation of debate clubs in schools to foster excellent communication and critical thinking, among students.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I congratulate the champions for their feats. It is always easier to win but the winning must be sustained.

“We will continue to support you throughout the administration of President Bola Tinubu. which has demonstrated a strong commitment to the education sector.

“The eight-point agenda is intended to prioritise education with knowledge, character and skills,” he said.

The Minister advised the convener of the school debate competition to come up with a debatable topic on ways to help address the out-of-school children issues in the country.

He called on the students to serve as role models for the numerous out-of-school children, so that they could see the need to return to school.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, Mohammad commended state governors for sponsoring the students to leave the shores of the country for the competitions.

The board chairman also pleaded with well-meaning Nigerians and the private sector to also come in and identify students for sponsorship to such competitions.

Dare Oritu, National Coordinator and President, School Debate, said the competition which started over 20 years ago had brought glory to the country.

He appreciated state governors for the sponsorships and rewards accorded the students both in cash and in landed properties noting that it would make them do well in upcoming competitions.

Speaking on behalf of the students, Miss Ene Aduba, a student of UBE Girls Junior Secondary School, Benue state, thanked the ministry for the platform created to showcase their talents among nations of the world.

ADVERTISEMENT

“My experience is a lifetime one because I enjoyed every bit of the debate. I was made to compete with the whites, and that is what I will never forget in a hurry.

“I have travelled across oceans and seas and I am very grateful for this.

“My motivation was my Daddy, because while preparing for the debate, I lost him, and I resolved to work hard to make him proud,” she said.