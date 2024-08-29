Nigerian students in Benin Republic beg Tinubu for help after certificates ban

The Federal Government recently banned Nigerians from enrolling in some universities in Benin and Togo after discovering that over 22,500 graduate certificates obtained from these universities between 2019 and 2023 are fake.

On Thursday, hundreds of students and parents marched peacefully to the residence of Chibuzor Chinyere, General Overseer of Omega Power Ministry (OPM), in Port Harcourt to express their concerns.

The students, who are on OPM scholarships, said that the ban had significantly impacted their mental health and urgently pleaded that Tinubu reverse the policy to allow them to continue their education.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hycenth Ikechukwu, a final-year Business Administration student, expressed dismay at learning of the ban while nearing graduation.

He said that ESM University was accredited by the Nigerian Government before his enrolment in 2019.

“We urge President Tinubu to intervene and direct the Education Ministry to reconsider this hasty decision that could ruin our lives.

“It is not fair to ask someone in their final year to start at 100-level in Nigerian universities after years of hard work and millions expended,” a teary Ikechukwu said.

Moses Joseph, a 200-level Computer Science student, called on the government to facilitate their transfer to universities in the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We should be allowed to submit our academic transcripts to continue our education in the country.

“I am willing to start 100-level, if necessary,” he pleaded.

Another student, Wisdom Nweze, said that the de-accreditation of her university has taken a toll on her mental health and urged the federal government to find a solution to the matter.

Justin Hyacinth, a blind widow, lamented that her hopes were shattered when she heard the news, which adversely affected her son’s scholarship to study abroad.

“I am begging the government to immediately do something about this and reverse the ban,” she urged.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chinyere, in his remarks, revealed that the 650 students were part of more than 4,000 OPM scholarship recipients in the U.S. UK, Canada, Turkey, Ethiopia and Cyprus, among others.

He noted that the church had previously confirmed the ESM University’s accreditation and that its graduates participated in the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

“This affirmation from the ministry made us enrol students into the university.

“OPM has invested over ₦500 million in these students at ESM University, and it is unfair to deem our investment and the student’s efforts a waste,” he said.

Chinyere explained that the church opted to send students abroad due to the difficulties faced in enrolling in Nigerian tertiary institutions.

ADVERTISEMENT

The OPM general overseer emphasised that the hurdles related to passing the JAMB and Post UTME exams.

“Rather than banning the university, the Federal Government should strengthen regulations governing foreign education.

“It will be difficult for us to continue to sponsor students who are already in their final year of study.