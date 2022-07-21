RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Nigerian student studying in Morocco named in the top 50 shortlist for $100,000 Chegg Global Student Prize 2022

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye

Anigbogu was selected from almost 7,000 nominations and applications from 150 countries.

Stanley has been shortlisted for the award
Stanley has been shortlisted for the award

Stanley , a 22-year-old student from Onitsha, Anambra State, Nigeria, currently studying Multimedia Development on full scholarship at The National School of Applied Sciences, Kenitra, Morocco, has been included in the top 50 shortlist for the Chegg.org Global Student Prize 2022.

Recommended articles

The prize is an annual $100,000 awarded to one exceptional student that has made a real impact on learning, the lives of their peers and society beyond.

Anigbogu is a STEM advocate, entrepreneur and creative technologist studying Multimedia Development on full scholarship at The National School of Applied Sciences, Kenitra, Morocco.

During his time in Morocco, he was recognized by the Nigerian Student Association as the most innovative/creative student in 2021.

He is the founder of ArtecHubs Nigeria, a leading STEM skill acquisition company for young minds in southeast Nigeria and he is passionate about closing the gender gap in STEM and reducing inequity among children in rural areas.

Stanley has also initiated several other projects targeted at addressing educational issues that affect children in Nigeria's rural and urban neighbourhoods.

His initiative includes the Dream Box Initiative, Stem4Her which has equipped up to 1500 rural girls with skills in STE; Sparknuit, a disruptive startup providing reliable and cheap sources of electricity for people in hard-to-reach areas, as well as solar-powered lamps so that children may study and see clearly at night.

Stanley’s initiatives have received global recognition from international organizations such as the Diana Award.

He has also participated as a facilitator and speaker at events such as the Nigeria Edtech Summit, Berlin Science Week, RDC Science Week, and Morocco Science Week.

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Hajj: 1st batch of 541 Kwara pilgrims return home

Hajj: 1st batch of 541 Kwara pilgrims return home

Buhari presides over security meeting in Abuja

Buhari presides over security meeting in Abuja

Ondo state loses over N400 million to civil servants on double salaries

Ondo state loses over N400 million to civil servants on double salaries

Over 1.7m candidates sat for 2022 UTME only 378,639 scored above 200

Over 1.7m candidates sat for 2022 UTME only 378,639 scored above 200

National grid collapse: Atiku proposes final solution

National grid collapse: Atiku proposes final solution

Nigerian student studying in Morocco named in the top 50 shortlist for $100,000 Chegg Global Student Prize 2022

Nigerian student studying in Morocco named in the top 50 shortlist for $100,000 Chegg Global Student Prize 2022

Personality or Party, what won Osun Election for PDP? [Editor’s Comment]

Personality or Party, what won Osun Election for PDP? [Editor’s Comment]

Adamu Garba cracks a dangerous religious joke... Why no one laughed

Adamu Garba cracks a dangerous religious joke... Why no one laughed

Police rescue APC chairman in Edo

Police rescue APC chairman in Edo

Trending

Dabiri-Erewa expresses anger over Kemi Badenoch's remarks on Nigerian politicians

Kemi Badenoch. [TheCable]

ASUU declares continuation of strike, clears rumours of suspension

ASUU declares 4 weeks strike

CAN asks Christians to reject candidates with links to terrorists, drugs, corruption

The frontline presidential candidates for the 2023 election, Bola Tinubu, Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar (Channels TV)

Tinubu storms out of Osun, meets APC Speakers in Abuja

Bola Tinubu