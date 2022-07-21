Nigerian student studying in Morocco named in the top 50 shortlist for $100,000 Chegg Global Student Prize 2022

The prize is an annual $100,000 awarded to one exceptional student that has made a real impact on learning, the lives of their peers and society beyond.

Anigbogu is a STEM advocate, entrepreneur and creative technologist studying Multimedia Development on full scholarship at The National School of Applied Sciences, Kenitra, Morocco.

During his time in Morocco, he was recognized by the Nigerian Student Association as the most innovative/creative student in 2021.

He is the founder of ArtecHubs Nigeria, a leading STEM skill acquisition company for young minds in southeast Nigeria and he is passionate about closing the gender gap in STEM and reducing inequity among children in rural areas.

Stanley has also initiated several other projects targeted at addressing educational issues that affect children in Nigeria's rural and urban neighbourhoods.

His initiative includes the Dream Box Initiative, Stem4Her which has equipped up to 1500 rural girls with skills in STE; Sparknuit, a disruptive startup providing reliable and cheap sources of electricity for people in hard-to-reach areas, as well as solar-powered lamps so that children may study and see clearly at night.

Stanley’s initiatives have received global recognition from international organizations such as the Diana Award.