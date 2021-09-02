Nigerian shortlisted for moon trip on SpaceX rocket project

Maezawa’s mission, tagged “Dear Moon,” is scheduled to fly on SpaceX’s Starship rocket in 2023.

The dear moon project is a mission organised by Elon Musk’s SpaceX and funded by the billionaire and founder of E-Shop in Zozo town with a passionate love for creative artists.

The space mission project, which was open for creative art participants, attracted over one million applications across 249 countries around the world out of which only 20 were shortlisted and Yemi made the list to the final.

The 20 shortlisted names would further be scrutinised with only eight selected for the mission to moon.

With this development, Akinyemi-Dele, whose father hails from Lagos State and his mother from Czech Republic, would need the support and prayers of all Nigerians for him to be among the eight that would be selected for the Starship rocket mission with Maezawa in 2023.