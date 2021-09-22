Nigerian protesters insult themselves in New York as Buhari prepares to address UNGA

The protests have been playing out outside the Nigerian House on 42nd Street, 2nd Avenue, New York, with the protesters occasionally yelling insults and invective at the other camp.

The One Nigeria, pro-government protesters have been carrying placards with the inscriptions: “Stronger together”, “Unity in diversity”, “Genocide in Eastern Nigeria plain propaganda”, “Nigerians want national unity, not secession,” "protecting rights priority for Nigerian government." etc.

The anti-Buhari protesters on the other hand, have been calling for a referendum to determine the fate of the country. This group has been bearing placards with the words: "referendum now," while chanting phrases like "killer president," "terrorist president," "recognise us now," "a dollar to a Naira is almost N1,000 and you are here and happy."

The pro-Buhari group periodically responds with chants of "Great Nigeria, One Nigeria."

And then the anti-Buhari protesters hit back with: "You have been given $50 to sell your consciences. Ebina. Oloshi."

President Buhari, who left Nigeria on Sunday, September 19, is scheduled to address the 76th Session of the high-level General Debate of the UNGA, at the UN headquarters in New York, on Friday, September 24.

Buhari would be the second speaker on the fourth day.

The Nigerian leader would deliver his address around 9am (around 2pm Nigerian time) to other world leaders, during the morning session.