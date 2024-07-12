ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Nigerian officials recieved $1.3 billion in bribes in 2023

Adekunle Agbetiloye

According to a survey by the National Bureau of Statistics, Nigerian officials are demanding and receiving bribes to deliver public services.

Nigerian officials recieved $1.3 billion in bribes in 2023
Nigerian officials recieved $1.3 billion in bribes in 2023
  • Nigerians paid an estimated 721 billion naira in cash bribes in 2023.
  • Bribery was most prevalent among prosecutors, land registry officers, customs and immigration officers, judges, and magistrates.
  • The cost-of-living crisis emboldened 23% of Nigerians to refuse to pay bribes when demanded.

Recommended articles

Nigerians paid an estimated 721 billion naira (about $1.26 billion at the average exchange rate during the survey period) in cash bribes last year. This amount represents 0.35% of the country’s GDP.

It is estimated that some 87 million bribes were during the period in review (compared with 117 million estimated in 2019) – the equivalent of an average of 0.8 bribes per adult.

DON'T MISS THIS: 10 most corrupt African countries heading into 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

"In 2023, 5.1 bribes were paid on average by each bribe-payer in Nigeria in the 12 months before the survey. This represents a modest and statistically insignificant decrease in the frequency of bribe-paying from 2019 when on average 5.4 bribes were paid by each bribe-payer,"

"The frequency of bribery is, on average, higher in rural areas than in urban areas. In 2023, bribe-payers living in urban areas paid an average of 4.5 bribes, while those living in rural areas paid an average of 5.8 bribes," the statistics agency said in the report, published on its website Thursday.

Corruption ranked 4th among the most important problems affecting the country in 2023, after the cost of living, insecurity and unemployment.

Bribery was most prevalent among prosecutors, land registry officers, and customs and immigration officers, although judges and magistrates received the largest kickbacks, the report stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

More than 95 per cent of all bribes paid in 2023 were paid in monetary form (cash or money transfer), a slightly larger share than in 2019. Over N700 billion in cash bribes were paid by citizens to public officials in 2023.

In 2023, 70 per cent of Nigerians who were asked to pay a bribe refused to do so on at least one occasion. The highest bribery refusal rate was observed in the North-West at 76 per cent, while all regions reported refusal rates above 60 per cent.

According to the report, the cost-of-living crisis, triggered by currency reforms and the partial removal of a fuel subsidy, has emboldened 23% of Nigerians to refuse to pay bribes when demanded.

A sizeable share of all bribe refusers (21 per cent) indicated that their main reason for refusing a bribe request was because they had other options for getting what they wanted.

The 2023 corruption survey emphasizes the need for the government to prioritize its corruption prevention and enforcement efforts on institutions and public officials who play the most significant roles in the daily lives of ordinary citizens.

Adekunle Agbetiloye Adekunle Agbetiloye Adekunle is a Senior Reporter at Business Insider Africa with interest in the African economy, technology, energy transition, and climate change. He is passionate about telling the story of an evolving Africa.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Olakulehin crowned 43rd Olubadan of Ibadan land

Olakulehin crowned 43rd Olubadan of Ibadan land

National Theatre renamed Soyinka Theatre by Tinubu

National Theatre renamed Soyinka Theatre by Tinubu

Australian Army Private, husband arrested for spying for Russia

Australian Army Private, husband arrested for spying for Russia

LG autonomy: Will caretaker chairmen benefit from S'Court verdict? Ozekhome speaks

LG autonomy: Will caretaker chairmen benefit from S'Court verdict? Ozekhome speaks

Premier League 2024/25: Analysing the early contenders

Premier League 2024/25: Analysing the early contenders

Court grants ex-minister Mamman ₦10 billion bail in money laundering trial

Court grants ex-minister Mamman ₦10 billion bail in money laundering trial

Police capture 14 'one chance' suspects after stealing passengers' belongings

Police capture 14 'one chance' suspects after stealing passengers' belongings

APC suffers major setback as Doguwa defects to PDP

APC suffers major setback as Doguwa defects to PDP

Mohammed spends ₦323m to boost coverage, eliminate zero dose vaccination in State

Mohammed spends ₦323m to boost coverage, eliminate zero dose vaccination in State

Pulse Sports

The Cristiano Ronaldo question and 3 biggest disappointments of EURO 2024

The Cristiano Ronaldo question and 3 biggest disappointments of EURO 2024

God won't forgive him for the stress — Celebrity Arsenal fan on Liverpool icon Roberto Firmino becoming a pastor

God won't forgive him for the stress — Celebrity Arsenal fan on Liverpool icon Roberto Firmino becoming a pastor

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea set condition for Osimhen transfer as Arsenal AGREE personal terms with Calafiori plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea set condition for Osimhen transfer as Arsenal AGREE personal terms with Calafiori plus all the latest DONE deals and more

He will surpass me and others — France legend Zidane makes bold prediction for EURO 2024 star

He will surpass me and others — France legend Zidane makes bold prediction for EURO 2024 star

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea agree deal for Portuguese defender as Mbappé chooses to stay in Ligue 1 plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea agree deal for Portuguese defender as Mbappé chooses to stay in Ligue 1 plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Chelsea apppoint former Super Eagles midfielder Olofinjana to spearhead African talent drive

Chelsea apppoint former Super Eagles midfielder Olofinjana to spearhead African talent drive

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kaduna health workers suspend strike after reaching agreement with Govt

Kaduna health workers suspend strike after reaching agreement with Government

Court orders EFCC to probe Oyo kingmakers for accepting ₦15m to install next Alaafin

Court orders EFCC to probe Oyo kingmakers for accepting ₦15m to install next Alaafin

Pastor E A Adeboye

Despite my age, I still run from sexual temptation - Adeboye

Nigerian president Bola Tinubu

Tinubu buoyed by display of equipment, physical fitness by Nigerian Army