Nigerian missions in the US resolve passport service disruption

The technical glitches, attributed to a faulty server, led to the suspension of biometric processing for passport applicants since November 13, 2023.

In an official notice, the Nigerian consulate in the U.S. confirmed the resolution of the technical issues and announced the resumption of passport services starting Monday.

The consulate explained that due to the server malfunction, there was an internet outage at the Embassy, necessitating the rescheduling of biometric capture appointments originally slated for November 13th to 16th. The new schedule extends from Monday, November 20, to Wednesday, November 22, 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

Affected applicants are urged to visit the Embassy on any of the rescheduled days to complete their biometric capture process.

A source within the embassy reported that the problem was successfully rectified over the weekend.