ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Nigerian missions in the US resolve passport service disruption

Ima Elijah

The Nigerian missions in the U.S. have assured the public that passport services are now fully operational following the recent technical challenges.

International passports [Dignited]
International passports [Dignited]

Recommended articles

The technical glitches, attributed to a faulty server, led to the suspension of biometric processing for passport applicants since November 13, 2023.

In an official notice, the Nigerian consulate in the U.S. confirmed the resolution of the technical issues and announced the resumption of passport services starting Monday.

The consulate explained that due to the server malfunction, there was an internet outage at the Embassy, necessitating the rescheduling of biometric capture appointments originally slated for November 13th to 16th. The new schedule extends from Monday, November 20, to Wednesday, November 22, 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

Affected applicants are urged to visit the Embassy on any of the rescheduled days to complete their biometric capture process.

A source within the embassy reported that the problem was successfully rectified over the weekend.

The source stated, "The system is back over the weekend. The experts worked tirelessly to resolve it, and we are back. We fixed it yesterday (Saturday) and test ran it. The system is back, and all the centres are fine, both New York and Atlanta. The server in DC is connected to Atlanta and New York, so whatever happens to our server affects other Missions."

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nigerian missions in the US resolve passport service disruption

Nigerian missions in the US resolve passport service disruption

Gov Aliyu calls on leaders to eradicate societal ills, focus on national growth

Gov Aliyu calls on leaders to eradicate societal ills, focus on national growth

Group decries alarming rate of youths involvement in illicit drugs

Group decries alarming rate of youths involvement in illicit drugs

Kano Police alerts the public of violence by political groups in the state

Kano Police alerts the public of violence by political groups in the state

Petroleum tanker drivers threaten to exit NUPENG amid call for leadership resignation

Petroleum tanker drivers threaten to exit NUPENG amid call for leadership resignation

NEDC offers relief materials to fire victims at Muna IDP camp, Maiduguri

NEDC offers relief materials to fire victims at Muna IDP camp, Maiduguri

Sun Africa pledges $2.2 billion for power infrastructure in Nigeria

Sun Africa pledges $2.2 billion for power infrastructure in Nigeria

Gov Nwifuru says Ebonyi will return mission schools to owners by December

Gov Nwifuru says Ebonyi will return mission schools to owners by December

Tinubu’s administration on track to address humanitarian crises - UN envoy

Tinubu’s administration on track to address humanitarian crises - UN envoy

Pulse Sports

Elaine Thompson-Herah disrupts the internet with fire pictures of her beauty

Elaine Thompson-Herah disrupts the internet with fire pictures of her beauty

Better than Nunez and Son - Super Eagles star Taiwo Awoniyi makes top 10 best Premier League strikers’ list

Better than Nunez and Son - Super Eagles star Taiwo Awoniyi makes top 10 best Premier League strikers’ list

I played with Messi and against Ronaldo but this guy is the greatest: Alexis Sanchez reveals the true GOAT

I played with Messi and against Ronaldo but this guy is the greatest: Alexis Sanchez reveals the true GOAT

Your job is to play! ex-Aston Villa manager slams Chelsea legend Mikel Obi for recent comments

Your job is to play! ex-Aston Villa manager slams Chelsea legend Mikel Obi for recent comments

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Governor of Kaduna State, Uba Sani [Punch]

Kaduna State government promises 10,000 houses for the masses in 4 years

High transport cost forces Enugu residents to trek long distances (Channels Television)

High transport cost forces Enugu residents to trek long distances

Nyesom Wike.

Dutse indigenes in Abuja call on FCTA to fix bad roads

INEC is expected to announce the winner of the election in Bayelsa state anytime soon. [Channels TV]

INEC finally concludes collation of results in Bayelsa