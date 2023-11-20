Nigerian missions in the US resolve passport service disruption
The Nigerian missions in the U.S. have assured the public that passport services are now fully operational following the recent technical challenges.
The technical glitches, attributed to a faulty server, led to the suspension of biometric processing for passport applicants since November 13, 2023.
In an official notice, the Nigerian consulate in the U.S. confirmed the resolution of the technical issues and announced the resumption of passport services starting Monday.
The consulate explained that due to the server malfunction, there was an internet outage at the Embassy, necessitating the rescheduling of biometric capture appointments originally slated for November 13th to 16th. The new schedule extends from Monday, November 20, to Wednesday, November 22, 2023.
Affected applicants are urged to visit the Embassy on any of the rescheduled days to complete their biometric capture process.
A source within the embassy reported that the problem was successfully rectified over the weekend.
The source stated, "The system is back over the weekend. The experts worked tirelessly to resolve it, and we are back. We fixed it yesterday (Saturday) and test ran it. The system is back, and all the centres are fine, both New York and Atlanta. The server in DC is connected to Atlanta and New York, so whatever happens to our server affects other Missions."
