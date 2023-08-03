Breaking news:
Nigerian military yet to receive order for intervention in Niger – DHQ

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Director, stated that the AFN is yet to receive any order from the appropriate authority to commence military action against the Military Junta in Niger.

The Director, Defence Information, Brig.-Gen. Tukur Gusau, in a statement on Thursday, August 4, 2023, dismissed the online report that the Nigerian military was assembling its forces for military action in Republic of Niger.

According to him, the AFN is yet to receive any order from the appropriate authority to commence military action against the Military Junta in Niger.

It is no longer news that some members of the Republic of Niger Armed Forces seized power from a democratically elected government through un-constitutional means.

“In reaction to this illegal takeover of government, the ECOWAS Heads of Government met and a series of options were reached on how to intervene in the crisis.

“Military option was the last option to be taken in case every other option fails, to reverse the situation and return the Government of Republic of Niger to constitutional order.

“At the moment, ECOWAS Committee of Chiefs of Defence Staff is currently holding an extraordinary meeting in Abuja to discuss the political situation in Republic of Niger and submit their plans to the committee of Heads of States and Government of ECOWAS for consideration.

“In conclusion, the Armed Forces of Nigeria cannot proceed on any operation in any of the member states of ECOWAS without the mandate from the Authority of Heads of States and Government,” he said.

