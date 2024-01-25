ADVERTISEMENT
Nigerian military issues warning to CAN chairman amid tensions in Plateau

Ima Elijah

The military accuses him of spreading falsehoods.

Director of Defence Information, Brigadier General Tukur Gusau
Director of Defence Information, Brigadier General Tukur Gusau

The military accuses him of spreading falsehoods and cautions him to cease such actions immediately.

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) specifically alleges that Reverend Daluk has been making baseless and untrue accusations against military personnel deployed in the Mangu general area.

Brigadier General Tukur Gusau, the Acting Director of Defence Information, stated in a press release that individuals spreading false information, regardless of their societal standing, would face constitutional consequences.

The military strongly condemned a video purportedly made by Reverend Daluk, suggesting bias and support for a specific group. Brigadier General Gusau dismissed the allegations, stating they lacked any reasonable foundation.

He highlighted that the military remains neutral, professional, and committed to its constitutional role of safeguarding citizens’ lives and property.

The press release stated, “It is important to recall that on 23 January 2024, there was a breach of security in the Mangu municipal area, resulting in the Government of Plateau state declaring a 24-hour curfew."

Troops of Operation SAFE HAVEN were reinforced in Mangu to enforce the curfew and bring the situation under control, preventing its spread to other areas.

The military reiterated that the troops have carried out their duties professionally and in accordance with the rules of engagement. They successfully arrested criminals involved in looting and burning of properties, as well as recovered weapons.

Emphasizing their commitment to neutrality and professionalism, the statement read, “We want to reiterate that the military remains neutral, focused, professional and committed to its constitutional role of protecting the lives and property of law-abiding citizens. We will deal with anybody found disobeying the law without bias or prejudice."

The military called upon the public to support ongoing operations aimed at addressing non-state actors in the troubled areas of the State.

They expressed determination to restore peace and security, assuring the public of unwavering dedication to preserving peace and security in the country. The statement concluded with appreciation for law-abiding citizens' support and cooperation.

Nigerian military issues warning to CAN chairman amid tensions in Plateau

