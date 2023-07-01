ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Nigerian graduates need connection, not only prayers – Pastor

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Pastor, however, advised the graduates to stop selecting jobs but start from somewhere, rather than been idle or roaming the streets.

Illustrative picture of Nigerian students during their graduation ceremony (Campus Times)
Illustrative picture of Nigerian students during their graduation ceremony (Campus Times)

Recommended articles

Ezekiel urged religious leaders in the country to connect them within their fellowship, rather than praying for them everyday without any empowerment.

He gave the advice in Ilorin on Saturday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

The cleric noted that most religious leaders only focused on praying for graduates and job seekers in their midst without any effort to connect them.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, most religious leaders have what it takes to help the graduates but they will rather pray without any effort to fix them.

“I believe in prayer, but why can’t you use your position to connect young graduates and fix them for a better living.

“Prayer alone is not enough. Hand them over to big personalities coming to your Church or Mosque. Collect their CV and give it out.

“We focus too much on prayers. God will not come down from heaven to help. He will use someone for them.

“It is time we religious leaders use our positions to help. We always ask them to pray and fast which is normal. We can do better by connecting them to people we know and have access to,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ezekiel however advised the graduates to stop selecting jobs but start from somewhere, rather than been idle or roaming the streets.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Police launch manhunt for killers of woman accused of witchcraft in Cross River

Police launch manhunt for killers of woman accused of witchcraft in Cross River

Rivers State leaders beg Tinubu to appoint Senator Abe as Minister

Rivers State leaders beg Tinubu to appoint Senator Abe as Minister

Nigerian graduates need connection, not only prayers – Pastor

Nigerian graduates need connection, not only prayers – Pastor

My BP would have risen if I lost my senatorial election — Oshiomhole

My BP would have risen if I lost my senatorial election — Oshiomhole

Anambra installs clock-in device to curb absenteeism among health workers

Anambra installs clock-in device to curb absenteeism among health workers

Sanwo-Olu meets Igbo market leaders in Lagos, explains demolition at Alaba

Sanwo-Olu meets Igbo market leaders in Lagos, explains demolition at Alaba

Aproko Dr's fundraiser on donate-ng liberating Nigerians from medical poverty

Aproko Dr's fundraiser on donate-ng liberating Nigerians from medical poverty

I won't praise Tinubu yet, but nobody will be worse than Buhari - Baba-Ahmed

I won't praise Tinubu yet, but nobody will be worse than Buhari - Baba-Ahmed

Abia govt, ICAN to partner on transparency in governance

Abia govt, ICAN to partner on transparency in governance

Pulse Sports

Osimhen beats Salah again, ranked sixth most valuable player in the world as Saka makes list

Osimhen beats Salah again, ranked sixth most valuable player in the world as Saka makes list

Jose Mourinho: Roma coach banned for 10 days and fined N40m after abusing Serie A referee

Jose Mourinho: Roma coach banned for 10 days and fined N40m after abusing Serie A referee

Transfer News Live: Chelsea confirm Nico Jackson arrival! Azpilicueta to Atletico Madrid deal AGREED!

Transfer News Live: Chelsea confirm Nico Jackson arrival! Azpilicueta to Atletico Madrid deal AGREED!

Jeremiah Okorodudu: 7 things about Nigerian Olympian that hospital seized his corpse

Jeremiah Okorodudu: 7 things about Nigerian Olympian that hospital seized his corpse

Ogenyi Onazi urges fans to pity Osimhen financially

Ogenyi Onazi urges fans to pity Osimhen financially

Super Eagles’ Premier League, Serie A stars not better than me – Semi Ajayi

Super Eagles’ Premier League, Serie A stars not better than me – Semi Ajayi

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Lagos traffic congestion

Car owners to pay ₦‎1,000 yearly for proof of ownership verification

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila and Lagos state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu. [Twitter/@femigbaja]

Femi Gbajabiamila, worthy ambassador of Lagos – Sanwo-Olu

AEDC notifies customers of tariff increase from July 2023

AEDC notifies customers of tariff increase from July 2023

L-R: Presidential candidates of Labour Party, ZLP, and APC, Peter Obi, Dan Nwanyanwu, and President Bola Tinubu respectively. [Twitter:@FSyusuf]

Peter Obi deletes comment on long convoy after calling Tinubu Mr President