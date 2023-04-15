The sports category has moved to a new website.
ADVERTISEMENT
Nigerian Glory Eniola emerges best freshman Nursing student in US varsity

News Agency Of Nigeria

She dedicated the award to her father, Obayomi Eniola, whom she said instilled the Nigerian culture in them.

Glory Eniola, best freshman student in Nursing at the Southern Illinois University Carbondale, USA.
Eniola, who is a twin and hails from Ijebu-Jesha in Osun State, in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) from the USA, thanked God and her parents for the opportunity given them.

The award was given to her being the best in Nursing course in the freshman session of the institution.

The award reads: ACADEMIC HONORS are hereby awarded to GLORY AYOBAMI ENIOLA for superior academic achievement as a member of the freshman class of Southern Illinois University Carbondale.

She promised to sustain the tempo and improve on her performance with a view to win the overall awards after the completion of her course of study.

NAN recalls that Eniola and her twin sister, Grace, were admitted to the Southern Illinois University Carbondale, USA, during the 2022/2023 admission year to study Nursing and have both maintained unprecedented grades.

Eniola was given the award in the full glare of the revered institution’s management team during their award ceremony for the session.

The awardee put brilliance and smartness which has become part of the Nigerian fabric, especially as seen in our youths across the globe to beat her other counterparts to win the award.

She however dedicated the award to her father, Obayomi Eniola, whom she said instilled the Nigerian culture in them.

Eniola said she has always been passionate about helping people, especially in their areas of health, and it is nursing as a career that could help her achieve the vision.

The awardee, who noted that despite numerous challenges along her way, she was determined to become the best in the nursing school of the institution.

“I was surprised when I heard my name, I could not believe it and tears streamed down my face as I walked up to the podium to receive the certificate.

“I am proud of our parents, I realised that hardwork and dedication is the goal in anything we strive to achieve. I felt satisfied and accomplished,” she said.

The Nigerian pride said she knew that her parents had worked so hard to support her through her studies and would be beaming with joy at her success.

Eniola and her twin sister, undoubtedly look forward to pursue their Nursing career in Nigeria, especially in Osun state where they wish to positively contribute their own quota to the development of healthcare in the state at the completion of their studies, said the awardee.

She submitted that the payment of their fees and tuition have always been an ordeal which has really affected their performances.

Eniola therefore appealed to Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun state to help their parents in areas of support, especially in their tuition as a measure of motivation.

ADVERTISEMENT

