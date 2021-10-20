RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Nigerian doctor develops medical app that speaks all languages

The app was launched on Monday, October 18, 2021.

Dr Richard Okoye.
Dr Richard Okoye.

A Nigerian Medical doctor, Dr Richard Okoye, breaks records by developing the first medical app that speaks all languages.

Dr Richard Okoye develops a medical app that speaks all languages.
The app which was launched on Monday the 18th of October has since gone on and amassed a huge number of downloads with rave reviews testifying to the simplicity and excellence of the app.

Download the App below.

Apple: https://apps.apple.com/ng/app/drsavealife/id1590778297

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details...

