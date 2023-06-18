ADVERTISEMENT
Nigerian-born US Congressman visits Nigeria Monday

News Agency Of Nigeria

Owolewa participated in the historic March 2019 Lobby Day, which resulted in a majority of members of the House supporting DC Statehood for the first time in American history.

Dr Oye Owolewa. [Twitter:@viarifnote]
Dr Oye Owolewa. [Twitter:@viarifnote]

Spokesman for the family, Olayinka Owolewa, confirmed that the shadow representative of the United States House of Representatives for the District of Columbia, will arrive at the Tunde Idiagbon International Airport, Ilorin at about 9:00 a.m.

Spokesman for the family added that the 34-year-old pharmacist will be received by Governor AbdulRahaman AbdulRazaq of Kwara, before proceeding to his town, Omu-Aran, where he will be received by Olomu of Omu-Aran, Oba Abdulraheem Adeoti.

He is expected to be hosted by Omu-Aran Development Association (ODA), on Tuesday in Omu-Aran, at a time and venue that would later be communicated to invitees.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Rep. Owolewa was elected shadow representative of the United States House of Representatives for District of Columbia, in November 2020, and had been re-elected.

The statement indicated that the visiting U.S. politician has since dedicated his time and energy to advocating for DC Statehood and Equality.

Owolewa participated in the historic March 2019 Lobby Day, which resulted in a majority of members of the House supporting DC Statehood for the first time in American history.

News Agency Of Nigeria

