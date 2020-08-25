According to a statement on Tuesday from TEXEM’s website signed by Caroline Lucas, this followed a rigorous review of Abubakre’s impressive record of accomplishment of contributing to advancing Executive Development in the UK, Africa and North America.

He was subsequently adjudged worthy and conferred with the UK’s prestigious Senior Fellowship of the HEA which is the UK’s Gold standard in pedagogy.

The senior HEA fellowship is also a UK national recognition for leadership, excellence, expertise and commitment to professionalism in teaching and learning.

Abubakre has been able to present a thorough understanding of practical approaches to pedagogy leadership and has been a critical contributor to high-quality executive learning.

Commenting on the achievement, Lucas explained that Abubakre was conferred with the highly sought-after professional recognition upon review of his impact by an independent panel set up by the UK’s HEA.

She noted that the award was a testament to TEXEM’s impressive pedigree of inspiring and encouraging public sector leaders to reform and strengthen institutions, develop actionable skills, invest in infrastructure, improve the ease of doing business and shape inclusive growth.

Lucas stated that it was a testimony to TEXEM’s unquestionable commitment to supporting African and UK private-sector organizations to develop actionable strategies to succeed and win globally through TEXEM’s high-impact services.

She asserted further that it was a confirmation that Abubakre had successful engagement across all five areas of Pedagogy Activity as well as appropriate knowledge and understanding across all aspects of Core Knowledge of Education.

“It was an evidence of his commitment to all the Professional Values and his successful engagement in appropriate teaching practices related to the areas of activity.

“It further confirms his successful incorporation of subject and pedagogic research and scholarship within the above activities, as part of an integrated approach to academic practice.

“It shows his successful engagement in continuing professional development concerning teaching, learning, assessment, scholarship and, as appropriate, related academic or professional practices.

“The fellowship is a confirmation of Abubakre’s successful coordination, support, supervision, management and mentoring of others, whether individuals or teams, in relation to learning and teaching,” Lucas said.

In his reaction, Abubakre, said he was, “humbled that the UK Higher Education Academy has accessed my career and the panel decided that there is strong evidence of a sustained record of effectiveness concerning impactful teaching and learning internationally.

“This award is a tribute to all the distinguished professors from Harvard, London Business School to London School of Economics, Insead, IESE, Oxford, Cambridge and Coventry whom I have collaborated with.

“Of course, I salute all other colleagues behind the scene, who I have had the privilege of working with on about 70 executive development programmes in the past 12 years.

“Our aim has consistently been to stimulate impactful leadership, assist organisations in achieving their goals effectively and efficiently and by extension, champion nation-building via executive development programmes and we hope that this would spur us to do more,” he said.

Alim Abubakre (PhD) is a British based entrepreneur with an unparalleled passion for Africa, an academic and director with active links and engagement with Africa.

He is on the advisory board of the London Business School Africa Society, lectures in Coventry, a top 15 UK university and founded TEXEM UK, a consultancy firm 10 years ago which has trained over 4,000 executives in the UK and Africa.

In 2010, Abubakre was selected as one of the top 100 Virgin Media emerging entrepreneurs in the UK and accompanied London’s Lord Mayor on his entourage to Nigeria in 2015.

He is a Fellow of the UK’s Institute of Enterprise and Entrepreneurs.

The Advanced Higher Education Academy states on its website that those conferred with the prestigious Senior Fellowship recognition are experienced academics able to demonstrate impact and influence through, for example, responsibility for leading, managing or organising programmes, subjects and disciplinary areas.

The other criteria are the demonstration of experience as subject mentors and academics who support those new to teaching and experienced leaders with departmental and broader education and learning to support advisory responsibilities within an institution.

Advance HE is a British professional membership scheme which champions excellence in higher education via evidence-based teaching methods and awards fellowships as a method of professional recognition for university dons.

On March 21, 2018, the HEA merged with the Leadership Foundation and the Equality Challenge Unit to form Advance HE.

Its work is continued by Advance HE, which now operates the Higher Education Academy’s professional membership scheme.