Nigerian Army releases over 300 ex-Boko Haram fighters in 2 years

news

The Nigerian Army has released over 300 former members of terrorist group, Boko Haram, back into the society in the past two years after undergoing the government's rehabilitation process.

This was disclosed by the Chief of Training and Operations of the Nigerian Army, Major-General Lamidi Adeosun, at the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Annual Conference in Maiduguri, Borno State on Wednesday, November 28, 2018.

While speaking at the conference, with the theme "Optimising operational efficiency of the Army in Nigeria's democracy", Adeosun said the rehabilitation programme is part of the military's "Operation Safe Corridor" which was launched in 2016 to encourage terrrorists to surrender.

He said, "In the year 2016, about July, the Defence Headquarters launched Operation Safe Corridor to encourage repentant fighters to surrender for subsequent rehabilitation.

"Over 2000 fighters have so far surrendered on this programme and out of which about 300 have undergone a comprehensive and complete rehabilitation.

"They've all been equipped and returned to their respective communities through their respective state governments."

Last week, Coordinator of Operation Safe Corridor, Maj.-Gen. Bamidele Shafa, disclosed that 155 ex-Boko Haram militants were set to be reintegrated into the society. He revealed that they were cleared after undergoing rehabilitation under the Deradicalisation, Rehabilitation and Reintegration (DRR) programme.

The Gombe Camp Commandant, Colonel Beyidi Martins, revealed that the programme has been supported by the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) using funding from the United States government and other European countries.

President Muhammadu Buhari directed the establishment of Operation Safe Corridor at a National Security Council meeting in September 2015.