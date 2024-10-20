Nigerian Army pulls out 15 retired generals from 'Gunners Family'

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that out of the 15 retired artillery officers pulled out of active service at the Nigerian Army School of Artillery (NASA), in Kachia Local Government Area of Kaduna State, 11 were of the rank of Maj.-Gen. and four of Brig-Gen.

The Reviewing Officer leading the pack was retired Maj.-Gen. James Myam spoke on behalf of the retirees.

Myam said, “Having come this far, we can only say that we feel highly fulfilled and give all the glory to the Lord God Almighty for his benevolent mercies, grace and preservation over the years.

“I would like to express our profound gratitude to President Bola Tinubu, for giving us the opportunity to serve our great nation in this capacity.

“We also thank the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, we pray fervently that the Almighty God will continue to grant you the strength and wisdom to lead the Nigerian Army to greater heights.

“On behalf of the retired senior officers of the Nigerian Army Corps of Artillery being shelled out on this remarkable occasion of our final disengagement from active service in the Nigerian Army and indeed the Armed Forces of our great nation, Nigeria.

“Today is indeed a unique landmark for us as we retire to a well-deserved rest after serving our dear country meritoriously.”

Myam recalled that their military careers started when they left their various places of abode across the nation and reported for training as Officer Cadets at the prestigious Nigerian Defence Academy, Kaduna. “

He offered words of wisdom to serving officers, emphasising loyalty, vigilance, and security consciousness.

Myam also shared three traits that guided him as an Artillery officer: ”Empathy, proactiveness, and effective communication.

“To those of you who are determined to make the military a career, please note that our country is enjoying full-fledged democratic governance and the era of military involvement."

Myam urged them to be loyal to the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the democratically-elected Federal Government of Nigeria.

He said it was apparent that the government has been on top of itself, doing all it can to provide the necessary requirements for the Armed Forces to perform its constitutional roles.

“We must therefore understand that the demands of the Armed Forces form a very small sector amidst other competing demands in our nation that require government attention.

“We must also understand that the government usually prioritises allocation of resources based on competing needs of the various sectors,“ Myam said.

He said this understanding should elicit your support for government activities at all times.

Myam urged, “You must continue to demonstrate total commitment to your duties to the nation just as you have exemplified in the successes so far recorded in the fight against armed and criminal non-state actors across the country.”

He appreciated the support of their spouses, families, and friends, as well as instructors and mentors in politics,

Myam expressed their gratitude to the Nigerian Army and the Corps of Artillery, encouraging the “Gunners Family” to continue striving for excellence.