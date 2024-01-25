Nigerian Army neutralises 3 suspected bandits, recovers weapons, ammunition

Uwa, who disclosed this while briefing journalists in Jalingo on Wednesday, explained that the victory was achieved following an actionable intelligence received by the troops.

“The troops on Wednesday achieved a significant victory by neutralising three notorious bandits.

“The successful mission also resulted in the recovery of two AK-47 rifles, a motorcycle used by the criminals, and a cache of 40 rounds of 7.62 MM Special ammunition.

“The operation took place in Chibi village, where the 6 Brigade troops, acting on actionable intelligence, conducted a precision strike against the criminal elements.

“The engagement demonstrated the troops’ unwavering commitment to maintaining peace and security in Taraba,” he said.

Uwa commended the troops for their bravery and efficiency in executing the operation.