ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Nigerian Army neutralises 3 suspected bandits, recovers weapons, ammunition

News Agency Of Nigeria

Uwa commended the troops for their bravery and efficiency in executing the operation.

File Photo of the Nigerian Army [Punch]
File Photo of the Nigerian Army [Punch]

Recommended articles

Uwa, who disclosed this while briefing journalists in Jalingo on Wednesday, explained that the victory was achieved following an actionable intelligence received by the troops.

“The troops on Wednesday achieved a significant victory by neutralising three notorious bandits.

“The successful mission also resulted in the recovery of two AK-47 rifles, a motorcycle used by the criminals, and a cache of 40 rounds of 7.62 MM Special ammunition.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The operation took place in Chibi village, where the 6 Brigade troops, acting on actionable intelligence, conducted a precision strike against the criminal elements.

“The engagement demonstrated the troops’ unwavering commitment to maintaining peace and security in Taraba,” he said.

Uwa commended the troops for their bravery and efficiency in executing the operation.

He restated the military’s determination to rid the state of criminal elements and ensure the safety and well-being of the local population.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Court sends suspended UNICAL professor, lawyer to Kuje Prison

Court sends suspended UNICAL professor, lawyer to Kuje Prison

I'm coming back - 72-year-old ex-gov picks APC forms to contest Edo poll

I'm coming back - 72-year-old ex-gov picks APC forms to contest Edo poll

Nigerian Army neutralises 3 suspected bandits, recovers weapons, ammunition

Nigerian Army neutralises 3 suspected bandits, recovers weapons, ammunition

Police arrest Nollywood actor Ibu’s son for alleged ₦50m fraud

Police arrest Nollywood actor Ibu’s son for alleged ₦50m fraud

Abbas to meet Tinubu over killings in Plateau

Abbas to meet Tinubu over killings in Plateau

Succour underway for tenants as Ned Nwoko initiates monthly rent payment bill

Succour underway for tenants as Ned Nwoko initiates monthly rent payment bill

EFCC’s arraignment of Obiano will end media trial – Publicist

EFCC’s arraignment of Obiano will end media trial – Publicist

Iwosan Lagoon Hospitals elevates medical excellence in Nigeria with launch of cutting-edge facility

Iwosan Lagoon Hospitals elevates medical excellence in Nigeria with launch of cutting-edge facility

Here's why power supply has been bad in your area - No hope in sight

Here's why power supply has been bad in your area - No hope in sight

Pulse Sports

He could have won more Ballon d'Or awards than Ronaldo, Messi — Rio Ferdinand hails underrated star

He could have won more Ballon d'Or awards than Ronaldo, Messi — Rio Ferdinand hails underrated star

AFCON 2023: Samuel Chukwueze’s sister defends her World Best brother amid criticism of Super Eagles star

AFCON 2023: Samuel Chukwueze’s sister defends her "World Best" brother amid criticism of Super Eagles star

AFCON 2023: Ghanaian squad allegedly physically attack each other after poor showings in Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Ghanaian squad allegedly physically attack each other after poor showings in Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Osimhen to emulate Ikpeba for Super Eagles against Guinea-Bissau

AFCON 2023: Osimhen to emulate Ikpeba for Super Eagles against Guinea-Bissau

AFCON 2023: Salah back at Liverpool for injury rehab before potential AFCON final return

AFCON 2023: Salah back at Liverpool for injury rehab before potential AFCON final return

They can win the trophy — Cristiano Ronaldo predicts Champions League winners

They can win the trophy — Cristiano Ronaldo predicts Champions League winners

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

EFCC files amended 20-count charge against suspended CBN Governor, Emefiele [Channels TV]

EFCC files amended 20-count charge against suspended CBN Governor, Emefiele

Governor Eno Umo [Daily Post Nigeria]

Gov Eno tasks INEC on continuous innovation for improved electoral processes

INEC assures of adequate security, credible re-run election in Katsina

INEC assures of adequate security, credible re-run election in Katsina

Al-Qalam University Katsina gets accreditation for 13 programmes

Al-Qalam University confirms abduction of 2 students