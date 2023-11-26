Nigerian Army inaugurates 3km access road, others in Nasarawa

Lagbaja was represented by the Commander of the Nigerian Army 4 Special Force in Doma, Maj.-Gen. Hillary Nzan.

He said the projects were part of his special intervention and the army’s civil-military relations activities as well as critical aspects of the non-kinetic lines of operation.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the project was approved for and executed by the Director, Modernisation Monitoring, Nigerian Army Heritage and Future Centre (NAHFC), Maj.-Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim.

Maj.-Gen. Ibrahim is a former Director-General, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) and a son of the town.

Lagbaja said the Nigerian army recognised the continuous support of the people of Nasarawa state, which had been instrumental to the operational successes recorded by the Nigerian army in the state and North Central zone of the country.

He said the army had undertaken numerous quick impact projects focused on improving the wellbeing of communities across all the geo-political zones of Nigeria.

According to him, one component of the quick impact project is the Chief of Special Conventions Civil-Military Cooperation project designed to provide support to communities of Nigerian army senior officers.

“They, through their selfless service to the nation, have risen to the enviable rank of Major General.

“I am therefore glad that Nasarawa town, and indeed Nasarawa State, is blessed with one of such accomplished officers in the person of Maj.-Gen. S Ibrahim.

“As a devoted senior officer who had served in different capacities and held several appointments, he has distinguished himself in service to the nation.

”The commissioning of this newly completed project is indeed a testament to his accomplishment in the cause of his illustrious career arising from the Nigerian army’s desire to partner with all our communities towards nation-building.

“Our projects are carefully conceptualised to elucidate special interest from the people who are expected to take ownership for good management.

“In line with this, the Nigerian army has so far constructed and rehabilitated hospitals, and schools and provided computers and other information and communication technology with library facilities.

“Others are construction of town hall, roads and sinking of boreholes among several others,” he said.

Host Gov. Abdullahi Sule, represented by the Commissioner for Special Duties, Amb. Timothy Kasuwa commended the Nigerian army for its intervention in the community.

Sule said the army in addition to securing the state, has also continued to provide support to the people in terms of amenities to boost its kinetic lines of operation.

According to him, Nasarawa is the most peaceful state in Nigeria now because of the commitment of the Nigerian army to the peace of the state.

The executor of the project, Maj.-Gen. Ibrahim said the army had over the years enjoyed a robust relationship with the people of the states, adding that many sons and daughters of the state had served and still serving in contributing to the development of Nigeria.

He said the choice of the project was made after consultations to identify the project that would be impactful on the people.

“We arrived at the construction of the road and the provision of street lights and the COAS did not hesitate before approving the project.

“These projects are envisaged to improve the social and economic activities of the community.

“In addition, it will provide easy access for researchers and others for the use of the e-library established by me for the community.

“It will offer students of the community a wealth of resources that can help broaden their knowledge, improve their skills and serve as a training centre for computer-based tests and boost their overall performance,” he said.

The Chief of Civil Military Affairs (Army), Maj.-Gen. Nosakhare Ugbo said the completion and inauguration of the projects had further affirmed the importance of the implementation of a non-kinetic approach towards achieving the army’s constitutional responsibilities.

Ugbo said the Nigerian army was mindful of the place of well-meaning citizens towards ensuring peace, stability and economic growth in the country.

He added that the roles and contributions of the people of Nasarawa state in nation-building were well noted and acknowledged.

According to him, their immense support and contributions have continued to manifest in the successes recorded by Headquarters, 4 Special Forces Command and 177 Battalion, both stationed in the state.

“The Nigerian army, being the people’s army, holds the place of the people in the highest esteem.

“Hence, the COAS special intervention civil-military cooperation projects geared towards improving the living standards of the well-meaning individuals of our beloved communities across the six geopolitical zones of the country.

“It is important to state that the execution of the civil-military cooperation projects is premised on the need to complement the efforts of states, local government and other credible non-governmental organisations in providing essential services and infrastructure to the concerned communities.

”I must therefore note that the sustainment of this drive is in line with the COAS’ passion to provide solid administration being one of the anchors of his command philosophy,” he said.

The Emir of Nasarawa, Alhaji Ibrahim Usman, represented by Alhaji Idris Loko, thanked the Nigerian army for honouring their son and providing amenities for his emirate.