Nigerian Army General bags Guinea-Bissau National Award

News Agency Of Nigeria

President Umaro Embaló of the Republic of Guinea-Bissau, conferring Brig.-Gen. Al-hassan Grema of the Nigerian Army, with the National Order of Merit, Cooperation and Development Medal at the Presidential Palace in Guinea-Bissau on Wednesday ((27/9/23)
Brig.-Gen. Grema was the pioneer Force Commander, ECOWAS Stabilization Support Mission in Guinea-Bissau (ESSMGB), which was deployed to Guinea-Bissau in April 2022.

The Acting Director of Defence Information, Brig.-Gen. Tukur Gusau, in a statement on Saturday, said the general was decorated with the award on Sept. 27 at the Presidential Palace in Bissau.

Gusau said that the deployment of Grema was necessitated by the failed coup attempt in the country on Feb.1, 2022, during which the President and his cabinet were attacked at the Palacio do Governo while holding a meeting.

He said the ESSMGB, under Gen. Grema’s 17-month stewardship, stabilised Guinea-Bissau and ensured peace and stability.

“According to many sources, the presence of the ESSMGB ensured an atmosphere of peace and security in the fragile West African country as evidenced by the huge increase in economic activities and return of many International non-governmental organisations (INGOs) and global organisations.

“Several countries, including the US, are also working on reopening their diplomatic missions and offices in Bissau.

“During the award ceremony, well attended by the Guinea-Bissau military and political top hierarchy, President Embalo poured encomiums on Grema and wished him well,” he said.

Gusau said the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Christopher Musa, had commended Grema for making Nigeria proud.

According to him, the CDS also called on other commanders in various foreign missions to emulate the shining example of the senior officer.

