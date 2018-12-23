Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), disclosed this while fielding questions at a dinner and media interactive session organized for editors and defence correspondents in Maiduguri.

Buratai said that applications of drones and new technologies were critical in modern warfare to ensure successful implementation of the counter insurgency campaign.

He disclosed that the army had utilised drones in surveillance and research, adding that the process was effective in execution of its operations against the dreaded Boko Haram insurgents.

Buratai said: “now, even the uniform is technology-based, it will be tagged wherever you are; it sends signal when you are in danger, and these issues are very important.

“Technology is playing important role in warfare and we are not left out; we have in place a transformation and innovation department.

“The department is working on research and developments not only on basic equipment but equally more scientific and technological facilities to enable us to carry out our operations.

“We are also working on deployment of drones, the Nigerian Air Force has been deploying drones in our operations in the northeast and they are deploying more, it has been very effective in this operation.

“For surveillance, local drones are deployed and when new ones are also deployed, it will be effective and useful in the operation”.

According to him, the military has also deployed modern military hardware, rehabilitated office and house accommodation, clinics and executed viable projects for the improvement of personnel welfare and boost their morale.

Buratai added that the military would equally deploy modern scanning machines to check vehicular movements and enhance security on high ways.

The army chief called for closer media-military relation to check the spate of terrorists’ propaganda and campaign of calumny against the Nigerian Army.

While commending the media for effective coverage of counter insurgency campaign, Buratai tasked them to educate the people, to discourage terrorists’ propaganda.

Buratai further lauded President Muhammadu Buhari for his support to the military, adding that the gesture facilitated significant successes recorded by the military against the insurgents.

He reiterated the commitment of the Nigerian Army to end insurgency, restore peace to the northeast, remain apolitical, disciplined and professional in the discharge of its constitutional mandate.