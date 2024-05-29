ADVERTISEMENT
Nigerian Ambassador to Libya warns Nigerians against irregular migration

News Agency Of Nigeria

He urged Nigerians to always ponder well before embarking on irregular migration through the desert and the Mediterranean Sea.

Illegal migration [Premium Times Nigeria]

Muhammed, the newly-posted Charge’ d’Affaires en-titre to Libya, advised in a statement on Wednesday during the repatriation of 122 stranded Nigerians in Libya.

In the statement, which was issued in Tripoli, a copy of which was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja, the ambassador emphasised due process as key to any migration process.

According to him, most irregular migrations usually end up in slavery and sexual exploitation in some countries in Europe and other parts of the world. He urged Nigerians to always ponder well before embarking on irregular migration through the desert and the Mediterranean Sea.

He lauded the Libyan authorities and the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) for facilitating the release of some Nigerian migrants in detention facilities in the country, as well as aiding their repatriation to Nigeria.

He said that the 122 evacuees comprised 52 males, and 39 females, seven of whom were rescued victims of human trafficking. Others were 21 children, as well as 10 infants. He explained that they were transported from Mitiga International Airport aboard a chartered flight, expected at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos.

He added that the evacuees would thereafter, be handed over to the appropriate government agencies that would reunite them with their families. According to him, it is the ninth repatriation carried out by the Nigerian Mission in Libya this year.

“This remains part of the 4-D foreign policy thrust of the present administration and also the directives of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Amb. Yusuf Tuggar.

“In 2023, a total of 2,041 stranded Nigerian migrants were returned by the IOM.

“Within this year alone, about 1,350 stranded Nigerian nationals have been safely assisted to return home,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

