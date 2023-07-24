ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

'Nigerian Air Force not recruiting' – Spokesman

News Agency Of Nigeria

Nigerian Air Force noted that the public would be adequately informed whenever NAF is recruiting.

'Nigerian Air Force not recruiting' – Spokesman
'Nigerian Air Force not recruiting' – Spokesman

Recommended articles

A statement by the Director, Public Relations and Information, NAF, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, on Monday, July 24, 2023 in Abuja said “NAF is not recruiting”, and warned applicants not to fall prey to fraudsters.

Gabkwet said the advertisement did not emanate from the NAF, and reminded Nigerians that the service recently graduated recruits of Basic Military Training Course 43/2022, on July 8. According to him, members of the public would be adequately informed whenever NAF is recruiting.

“The public is please once again reminded that recruitment and selection process into the NAF is free and without any form of gratification. Anyone who pays money under any guise does so at his or her own risk.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Furthermore, NAF recruitment process is devoid of recruitment agents, hence anyone who claims to be operating in such capacity on behalf of the NAF is a fraudster.

“The NAF wishes to advise prospective applicants to promptly report anyone who solicit for payments to the nearest NAF Unit or the Nigeria Police Force,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'We will respond, consult with Nigerians on their needs' — Speaker Abbas

'We will respond, consult with Nigerians on their needs' — Speaker Abbas

FCT residents calls for govt to weed out unregistered transporters, regulate transport system

FCT residents calls for govt to weed out unregistered transporters, regulate transport system

'Nigerian Air Force not recruiting' – Spokesman

'Nigerian Air Force not recruiting' – Spokesman

'Yobe Govt taking steps to mitigate impact of flooding' - Buni

'Yobe Govt taking steps to mitigate impact of flooding' - Buni

Cleric tasks LG chairmen on accountability, good governance

Cleric tasks LG chairmen on accountability, good governance

Tinubu not constitutionally fit to run for president, Atiku reiterates

Tinubu not constitutionally fit to run for president, Atiku reiterates

Group seeks Gov. Fubara’s collaboration with Dokubo for peace, security in Rivers

Group seeks Gov. Fubara’s collaboration with Dokubo for peace, security in Rivers

Sanwo-Olu extols Diya’s virtues at Night of Tributes

Sanwo-Olu extols Diya’s virtues at Night of Tributes

Makinde appoints Prof. Adeyemo as SSG designate

Makinde appoints Prof. Adeyemo as SSG designate

Pulse Sports

FIFA Women's World Cup: Irish midfielder burst into fight with opponent who 'dated' her ex-lover

FIFA Women's World Cup: Irish midfielder burst into fight with opponent who 'dated' her ex-lover

London Diamond League: Noah Lyles betters Usain Bolt's 200m record

London Diamond League: Noah Lyles betters Usain Bolt's 200m record

Erling Haaland: Manchester City star gets ₦‎5 million MOTM award

Erling Haaland: Manchester City star gets ₦‎5 million MOTM award

Chelsea offer ₦39 billion for Eagles Star

Chelsea offer ₦39 billion for Eagles Star

Samuel Chukwueze: Super Eagles star to earn ₦3.5b at AC Milan

Samuel Chukwueze: Super Eagles star to earn ₦3.5b at AC Milan

FIFA Women's World Cup: Irish midfielder burst into fight with opponent who 'dated' her ex-lover

FIFA Women's World Cup: Irish midfielder burst into fight with opponent who 'dated' her ex-lover

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

There's an anthrax outbreak in Nigeria. [shutterstock]

Anthrax outbreak in Nigeria and everything you need to know about the disease

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was sworn in on Monday, May 29, 2023. [Presidency]

50 days without ministers, what happened to hitting the ground running? [Editor's Opinion]

Petrol hits ₦617 per litre in Abuja

Petrol rises from ₦537 to ₦617 per litre in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu

Tinubu vows to deploy state power to enhance national security