ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Nigerian workers urged to consider 48-hour nationwide strike over minimum wage

Victor Oluwole

The Campaign for Democratic and Workers' Rights (CDWR) in Nigeria has urged Organised Labour to consider declaring a nationwide strike over the minimum wage and the recent increase in electricity tariffs.

Nigerian workers urged to consider nationwide strike over minimum wage
Nigerian workers urged to consider nationwide strike over minimum wage
  • Calls for 48-hour general strike and mass protest to demand minimum wage of at least N200,000 and reversal of anti-poor policies
  • CDWR urges Organised Labour in Nigeria to consider nationwide strike over minimum wage and electricity tariffs
  • Emphasizes inspiration from successful mass protest in Kenya to force government to reverse policies

Recommended articles

According to reports, the CDWR is calling on the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) to go on a 48-hour general strike and mass protest to demand a minimum wage of at least N200,000 and the reversal of all anti-poor policies.

Chinedu Bosah, the National Publicity Secretary of CDWR, emphasised the need for decisive action to be taken immediately due to the deadlock in minimum wage negotiations between labour representatives and the government/private sector.

The group highlighted the recent successful mass protest in Kenya, which led to the withdrawal of a contentious policy, as a source of inspiration for Nigerians to force the government to reverse the policies, which would give most Nigerians some immediate respite.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The mass protest of mostly young people has just forced the Ruto-led government in Kenya to withdraw the IMF/World Bank-inspired tax increment policy. This example shows that it is also possible for Nigerian working people and youth to force the Tinubu-led government to reverse the prices of petroleum products, electricity tariffs, fee hikes in public schools, and all other neo-liberal capitalist policies, policies which would give some immediate respite to most Nigerians.

READ ALSO: Here’s President Ruto’s response to his ultimatum to leave office

CDWR also advocated for an automatic adjustment of the minimum wage in line with inflation and rising living costs to prevent wages from falling behind the poverty line.

"Amongst the immediate demands should be the call for the inclusion of a demand that the minimum wage must be automatically adjusted in line with the rate of inflation and rising cost of living; minimum wage need not wait for four or five years before adjustment."

The CDWR acknowledged the challenges in persuading the capitalist elite to agree to these demands and to implement them, but emphasised the importance of a serious struggle to secure these vital concessions.

Victor Oluwole Victor Oluwole Head and Editor at Business Insider Africa

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

4 fishermen die after drinking from mysterious bottles floating on water

4 fishermen die after drinking from mysterious bottles floating on water

'Wike with the steeze' - Netizens react as FCT minister rocks over ₦3.4m Versace denim coat

'Wike with the steeze' - Netizens react as FCT minister rocks over ₦3.4m Versace denim coat

INEC will soon tell Nigerians 142 ways to improve future elections

INEC will soon tell Nigerians 142 ways to improve future elections

Witness says Fayose didn’t personally handle transactions in ₦6.9bn fraud case

Witness says Fayose didn’t personally handle transactions in ₦6.9bn fraud case

12 of 25 Ajayi Crowther University students cleared in student's death case

12 of 25 Ajayi Crowther University students cleared in student's death case

Anambra lawmaker fights poverty, empowers 200 widows, youths with grinding machines

Anambra lawmaker fights poverty, empowers 200 widows, youths with grinding machines

Nick Imudia: Family of late ex-Konga CEO gives fresh update on suicide claims

Nick Imudia: Family of late ex-Konga CEO gives fresh update on suicide claims

Nigerian workers urged to consider 48-hour nationwide strike over minimum wage

Nigerian workers urged to consider 48-hour nationwide strike over minimum wage

Did you know over 71,000 Nigerians became Canadian citizens in 19 years?

Did you know over 71,000 Nigerians became Canadian citizens in 19 years?

Pulse Sports

Power couple Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield qualify for the Olympics, make the US and Jamaican teams to Paris

Power couple Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield qualify for the Olympics, make the US and Jamaican teams to Paris

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

‘AFCON >>> Euros’ — Super Falcons star reacts after watching boring England

‘AFCON >>> Euros’ — Super Falcons star reacts after watching boring England

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

African Championships: Ese Brume wins Nigeria's third GOLD as 400m sensations Ogazi and Joseph cop bronze medals

African Championships: Ese Brume wins Nigeria's third GOLD as 400m sensations Ogazi and Joseph cop bronze medals

‘I don't care who you are’ - AFCON winner hits out at Osimhen after social media rant about Finidi

‘I don't care who you are’ - AFCON winner hits out at Osimhen after social media rant about Finidi

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Ogun confirms 1 death and 9 new cholera cases amid outbreak

Ogun confirms 1 death and 9 new cholera cases amid outbreak

The NCC says no health hazard is associated with telecommunication towers.(LexQuest)

Telecom towers in residential areas pose no health risk — NCC

Lagos Govt to divert traffic from Alfred Rewane, Osborne Ikoyi roads for 4 weeks [Channels Television]

Lagos Govt to divert traffic from Alfred Rewane, Osborne Ikoyi roads for 4 weeks

DAPPMAN denies importing inferior fuel, claims to comply with regulations (Asabametro)

DAPPMAN denies importing inferior fuel, claims to have complied with regulations