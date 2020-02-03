Pantami was speaking at the Seventh Study Group 13 (SG13) Regional Workshop for Africa, organised by International Telecommunications Union (ITU) on Monday in Abuja.

The theme of the two-day workshop is “Standardisation of Future Networks Towards Building a Better Connected Africa”.

He advised Nigerians to embrace a digital economy culture that would impact positively on the lives of the people.

The minister urged African countries to develop standards for future networks that could support digital economy.

“The new focus is on how to use new and emerging digital technologies to transform the socio-economic life and activities of the country.

“Also, citizens should embrace a digital economy culture that would impact positively on the lives of the people.

“It is important that Africa positions itself properly in order to key into the process of developing appropriate standards for future and next generation digital networks that supports a digital economy,” he said.

He thanked ITU for its various efforts at improving telecommunications standards globally.

“As a member state of ITU, Nigeria appreciates the excellent work of the ITU through its three sectors namely the Radiocommunication Sector (ITU-R), Standardisation Sector (ITU-T) and Development Sector (ITU-D).

“The Standardisation Sector (ITU-T) through its study Groups and World Telecommunication Standardisation Assembly (WTSA) uses experts from around the world to prepare, deliberate and develop international standards known as ITU-T Recommendations.

“They act as defining elements in the global infrastructure of information and communication technologies (ICTs).

“The professionals here are aware that standards are critical to the interoperability of ICTs and the vices are speaking the same language, ” Pantami said.

Earlier, the Executive Vice Chairman, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) Prof. Umar Danbatta, said that the future role in information of this type of network was non-negotiable.

ALSO READ: NURTW talking to Lagos govt on Okada, Keke ban – MC Oluomo

Danbatta described the study as the new frontier, which had come with great value and potential for humanity.

“We have created and empowered internal units within the commission to pertinent issues relating to new and emerging technologies towards future networks.

“These strategies help us to understand the peculiarities of dependent technologies and how best to accommodate our challenges as a nation as they relate to future networks,” he said.

J