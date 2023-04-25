Nigeria to evacuate citizens caught up in Sudan crisis
The Nigerian government is working to evacuate Nigerian students and other citizens caught up in the crisis in Sudan,
In a joint statement issued on Monday 24 April, 2023, the Honourable Ministers noted that Nigerian students and other members of the Nigerian community were affected by the ongoing conflict between the Sudanese Army and the Paramilitary Rapid Support Forces.
Nigerian students in danger
The statement also highlighted the dangers faced by Nigerian students who were attempting to make their way to contiguous borders of either Egypt, Eritrea, Ethiopia or Chad on their own.
In response to this crisis, the Nigerian government has directed the Humanitarian Sector comprising FMHADMSD, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Nigerian Missions in the countries bordering Sudan, and other relevant stakeholders to work together to evacuate these students and other affected Nigerian citizens.
Warning to Nigerian citizens in Sudan
The Honourable Ministers also advised Nigerians against undertaking the treacherous journey to the borders on their own, in view of the dangers involved.
Concrete plans are already underway to deploy air transport to evacuate all stranded Nigerian citizens through the identified safe transit areas back home to Nigeria in safety and dignity.
Lines for contact
The Ministers urged parents to advise their wards to remain calm and maintain constant communication with officials of the Nigerian Embassy in Sudan for instructions and updates. The Embassy Officials can be reached on the following telephone numbers, +2348035866773, +249961956284, +2348063636862, +249961956274, +2349066663493.
Author's Takeout: In conclusion, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development expressed their empathy with the entire civilian population in Sudan and assured Nigerians that the government is taking all necessary measures to ensure their safety and well-being.
