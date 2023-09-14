Nigeria to deepen strategic relations with Cuba – Shettima

The Director of Information, Office of the Vice President, Olusola Abiola, in a statement, said Shettima stated this during a courtesy visit to the Vice President of Cuba, Salvador Valdez Mesa at the Palace De Revolution, Havana.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Shettima is currently in Cuba to represent Tinubu at the G77+China Leaders’ Summit in Havana, Cuba, holding from Sept. 15 to 17.

Shettima during the visit traced the history of relations between Nigeria, Africa and Cuba, especially its support for Southern Africa.

“We hold Cuba in high esteem, especially your commitment to us in Africa,” he affirmed.

While commending the existing relationship between the two countries, Shettima reiterated the need for the two countries to re-commit to future relations.

“Our relationship has been very excellent over the years and this relations needs to be strengthened and upscaled.

“This is why I came with Ministers of Agriculture and that of Science, Technology and Innovation to explore future areas of partnership.”

The Vice President also stressed the need to explore opportunities in Science, Technology and Innovation as well as the agriculture sector.

Shettima, while delivering a special message to the President of Cuba, Miguel Diaz-Canel from President Tinubu, assured the commitment of Nigerian government towards deepening their mutual relations.

In his remarks, the Vice President of Cuba, praised Nigeria’s leadership role in Africa and the world.

He said Cuba takes its relations with Nigeria very seriously, noting that the support to Africa in past decades was due to the fact that Cuba considers itself as an African State.

He, therefore, expressed Cuba readiness to explore new areas of collaboration with Nigeria in such sectors such as health, biodiversity and agriculture.