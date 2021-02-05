The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has suspended the operations of Emirates Airlines in the country for violation of COVID-19 protocols.

The NCAA, in a letter dated February 4, 2021, accused the airline of disregarding a previous directive over the protocols surrounding the airlifting of passengers from Nigeria.

The agency said the airline continued to airlift passengers from Nigeria using rapid antigen tests (RDT) conducted by unapproved or unauthorised laboratories.

Passengers travelling from and to the country are typically required to present a negative polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test for COVID-19.

However, Emirates recently announced that passengers will also be required to carry out a rapid antigen test hours before departure, effective February 1.

The NCAA wrote Emirates on February 2 to either continue to allow only PCR tests, or suspend its operations until infrastructure and logistics for RDTs are fully established by Nigerian authorities.

The agency noted in its February 4 letter that the airline ignored the options and continued to operate flights accepting RDTs from two notable labs in Lagos and Abuja not approved by appropriate regulatory bodies.

Emirates was directed to suspend its operations effective Monday, February 8.

The 72-hour leeway granted the airline is strictly to allow it bring passengers into Nigeria, but outbound flights are prohibited.

"Emirates Airlines will be informed in due time as when to resume operations to Nigeria," the statement read.

The NCAA also noted that additional sanctions will be imposed on the airline.