Nigeria should apologize to the Igbos - Sowore

Omoyele Sowore, a former presidential aspirant and the convener of ‘Revolution Now’, during the week declared his 2023 presidential ambition before a crowd of supporters.

Sowore (DailyPostNG)

In his words he says "Nigeria needs a revolution of total freedom of the Nigerian people" and that Nigeria should apologize to the Igbos for the monumental injustices meted on them.

He also told the Yoruba agitators not to leave Nigeria for those that destroyed it but that the oppressors in government are the ones to leave the country when he becomes president.

Sowore is contesting on the platform of the African Action Congress (AAC).

