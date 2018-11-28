Nigeria rises to 129th in latest Prosperity Index report

news

Nigeria now ranks 129th on the Legatum Prosperity Index, three steps above its ranking in 2017.

The list is compiled annually the Legatum Institute, a division of the United Arab Emirates-based private investment firm, Legatum.

According to Punch, the organization said “In the overall Prosperity Index rankings, Nigeria has climbed by three positions from 132 to 129 when compared to last year. Since the Prosperity Index began in 2006, Nigeria has moved down the rankings table by five places.

“In the Prosperity Pillar rankings, Nigeria performs best on Social Capital and Business Environment and scores lowest on the Safety and Security pillar. The biggest positive change, compared to last year, came in Business Environment increasing by 12 places, whereas they dropped one place on Safety and Security.”

The top 10 prosperous countries according to the list are: New Zealand, Finland, Switzerland, Denmark, Sweden, United Kingdom, Canada, Netherlands and Ireland.

World Poverty Clock report

In June, the World Poverty Clock stated that Nigeria now has the highest number of people living in extreme poverty all over the world.

According to its current estimate, 8% of the world's population, are currently living in extreme poverty, and an estimated 86,977,400 are in Nigeria.

Nigeria’s economy improving

Speaking at a dinner held in his honour by the Jigawa state government on Monday, May 14, 2018, President Buhari said that the economy of Nigeria has improved.

He also added that the future is bright for Nigeria, adding that the country’s foreign reserves have almost doubled.