Nigeria has recorded another death as a result of coronavirus infection.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced this on Sunday, April 5, 2020, while confirming 10 new cases in the country.

The new cases according to the NCDC were recorded in Lagos, Abuja and Edo state.

The NCDC said six of the new cases were confirmed in Lagos while Abuja and Edo recorded two cases each.

With this development, coronavirus cases in Lagos have risen to 115, followed by Abuja with 45 cases.

As at 11:15 am on Sunday, April 5, 2020, Nigeria had recorded 224 confirmed cases and five deaths.

27 recovered patients have also been discharged.