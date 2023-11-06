Police pardons Descushiel for national anthem blunder, pushes for 2nd chance

The incident occurred last week when Descushiel, donned in a police uniform for the event, made an error in reciting the national anthem, leaving Governor Hope Uzodinma and other attendees surprised.

The video of her rendition quickly went viral on social media platforms.

In a statement released on Twitter, the NPF announced the pardon, noting the human nature of making mistakes.

The police force stated, "To Err is Human," and officially pardoned Descushiel, pledging continual support for youthful talents.

Following the incident, Descushiel issued a public apology on her Instagram page, expressing regret for her incorrect rendition of the anthem. She extended her apologies to the general public and the police institution.

Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, speaking at an event, suggested that Descushiel's error might have been caused by stage fright, given the significant audience of dignitaries present at the event.

