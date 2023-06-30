Nigeria loses female pilgrim in Makkah

Malam Abubakar Evuti, the Director of the Federal Capital Territory Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, confirmed the sad incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Friday in Makkah.

”With total submission to Allah, the FCT Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board MPWB hereby announce the death of Yunusa.

”May Allah forgive her shortcomings, accept her act of worship and grant her Al Jannat.”

The director, who expressed his heartfelt condolences to the immediate family of the deceased, advised them to accept her death as the will of Allah.