Nigeria loses female pilgrim in Makkah

News Agency Of Nigeria

The director, who expressed his heartfelt condolences to the immediate family of the deceased, advised them to accept her death as the will of Allah.

A file photo of hajj pilgrims arriving Nigeria from Mecca
A file photo of hajj pilgrims arriving Nigeria from Mecca

Malam Abubakar Evuti, the Director of the Federal Capital Territory Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, confirmed the sad incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Friday in Makkah.

”With total submission to Allah, the FCT Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board MPWB hereby announce the death of Yunusa.

”May Allah forgive her shortcomings, accept her act of worship and grant her Al Jannat.”

We should take solace in the fact that she passed on in the holy city of Makkah after performing Hajj Mabroor (acceptable hajj), which has the reward of Al Jannatul Firdaus, as related in the Hadith of Prophet Muhammad (peace and blessings of Allah be upon him."

News Agency Of Nigeria

