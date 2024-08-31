ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Nigeria, Indonesia sign palm oil cooperation agreement

News Agency Of Nigeria

Martono said Indonesia sought to expand its palm oil market to non-traditional markets, and Nigeria offered a strategic location for this endeavour.

NPPAN and Indonesian Oil Palm Association
NPPAN and Indonesian Oil Palm Association

Recommended articles

The MoU was signed by the National Palm Produce Association of Nigeria (NPPAN) and the Indonesian Palm Oil Association (GAPKI) in Abuja.

Amb. Alphonsus Inyang, President of NPPAN, stated that the agreement would provide smallholder farmers with access to palm oil knowledge, technology, and economic benefits.

He said that the MoU aimed to foster growth in Nigeria’s palm oil industry and establish mutually beneficial cooperation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Eddy Martono, Chairman of GAPKI, emphasised Indonesia’s commitment to supporting Nigeria’s palm oil industry growth and strengthening cooperation between the two nations.

Martono said Indonesia sought to expand its palm oil market to non-traditional markets, and Nigeria offered a strategic location for this endeavour.

Sahabi Muazu, Director of the Indonesian Embassy in Nigeria, expressed hope that the MoU would drive growth in Nigeria’s palm oil industry.

Lolita Bangun, GAPKI Deputy Secretary-General, highlighted Nigeria’s potential as a profitable investment destination, citing the success of IndoMie in the country.

According to her, the agreement aims to increase palm oil exports to Nigeria, which has a growing demand for the product.

ADVERTISEMENT

She explained that with Indonesia’s expertise and Nigeria’s strategic location, the partnership was expected to boost the palm oil industry in both nations.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Lagos govt sets up panel to investigate Akwa Ibom CP's death after surgery

Lagos govt sets up panel to investigate Akwa Ibom CP's death after surgery

Nigeria, Indonesia sign palm oil cooperation agreement

Nigeria, Indonesia sign palm oil cooperation agreement

Reactions as Akpata claims Tunde Ednut, Rufai's polls show he'll win in Edo

Reactions as Akpata claims Tunde Ednut, Rufai's polls show he'll win in Edo

Nigeria, UK civil services collaborate to enhance reforms

Nigeria, UK civil services collaborate to enhance reforms

Nigerian Army executes over 200 intervention projects nationwide – Lagbaja

Nigerian Army executes over 200 intervention projects nationwide – Lagbaja

FULL LIST: Major signings in 2024/2025 summer transfer window

FULL LIST: Major signings in 2024/2025 summer transfer window

Katsina emirate, residents roll out red carpet as ex-NIA boss returns home

Katsina emirate, residents roll out red carpet as ex-NIA boss returns home

Omokri accuses Obi of tribalism over comment on Canadian woman's genocidal threat

Omokri accuses Obi of tribalism over comment on Canadian woman's genocidal threat

You failed Nigerians for buying presidential jet amid hunger - Duke tells Tinubu

You failed Nigerians for buying presidential jet amid hunger - Duke tells Tinubu

Pulse Sports

Bruno Labbadia: 5 things to know about the new Super Eagles manager who has been sacked nine times

Bruno Labbadia: 5 things to know about the new Super Eagles manager who has been sacked nine times

Osimhen, Boniface missing - Top 10 most educated Nigerian footballers of all time

Osimhen, Boniface missing - Top 10 most educated Nigerian footballers of all time

NFF appoints former Bayern Leverkusen manager as Super Eagles coach

NFF appoints former Bayern Leverkusen manager as Super Eagles coach

Is Noni Madueke still eligible to represent Nigeria’s Super Eagles?

Is Noni Madueke still eligible to represent Nigeria’s Super Eagles?

Mikel deserved it - Chelsea fans back Nicolas Jackson for telling Super Eagles legend to shut up

Mikel deserved it - Chelsea fans back Nicolas Jackson for telling Super Eagles legend to shut up

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Chairman of the EFCC, Ola Olukoyede [Punch Newspapers]

You're expected to be paid from legitimate source, EFCC boss warns lawyers

First-ever delivery of mpox vaccines in Africa outside of clinical trials arrives in Nigeria. [Credit WHO]

Nigeria becomes first in Africa to receive mpox vaccines – WHO

A heavily armed military convoy of the Nigerian Army pass through a checkpoint. [Getty Images]

DPO killed in gun attack at Zamfara military checkpoint

Seyi Tinubu

Seyi Tinubu launches initiative to help 600,000 sick Nigerians monthly