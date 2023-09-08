ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Nigeria has recorded appreciable success on UN TB control mandate - FG

News Agency Of Nigeria

TB remains a major public health challenge in Nigeria, with the country ranking among the top 10 with the highest burden of the disease in the world.

Tuberculosis
Tuberculosis

Recommended articles

Dr. Chukwuma Anyaike, its Director of Public Health, said this on Thursday in Abuja at the Pre-UNHLM on TB National Stakeholders’ Consultation. The event was organised by Stop TB Partnership Nigeria in collaboration with the National TB and Leprosy Control Programme (NTBLCP).

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN), reports that the 2018 UNHLM on TB resulted in the adoption of the Political Declaration on the Fight against TB in September 2018. Nigeria committed itself to implementing the declaration to achieve the targets set forth.

ADVERTISEMENT

TB remains a major public health challenge in Nigeria, with the country ranking among the top 10 with the highest burden of the disease in the world.

Anyaike, who was represented by Dr. Urhioke Ochuko, a Deputy Director who currently oversees the Childhood Tuberculosis Unit, said that Nigeria had increased the number of TB cases detected and treated.

“We have detected more than 285,000 cases; we had a 60 per cent achievement of the target in 2022,” he said.

He said the country had also strengthened health systems.

Nigeria has prioritised the strengthening of its health systems to improve TB control, including the training of healthcare workers and the establishment of more TB treatment centres.

ADVERTISEMENT

“TB preventive treatment for Nigerians has also improved significantly from the pre-2018 levels,” he said.

He said that the Nigerian government had shown increased political commitment to TB control with some additional funding to TB control by the government and partners. He, however, said that there were still significant challenges that the country was facing in achieving the targets set forth in the political declaration.

The official listed the challenges to include inadequate funding, low child TB case detection and low enrolment of diagnosed DR-TB patients on treatment.

He called on participants to equally explore the possibility of more investment for TB treatment as well as innovative TB financing strategies to match funding with the multiple interventions being rolled out.

Mayowa Joel, Executive Secretary of Stop TB Partnership, said that the 2023 UNHLM special session would serve as an opportunity for a comprehensive review of the political declaration.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The theme of 2023 UNHLM on TB is: ‘Advancing science, finance and innovation, and their benefits, to urgently end the global TB epidemic by ensuring equitable access to prevention, testing, treatment and care,” he said.

He said that the UNHLM on TB is the most significant political meeting ever held on TB and the biggest opportunity to raise the political priority of TB.

“It secured commitment from Heads of State and governments for a coordinated global response, resulting in a substantial increase in financial resources for TB.

“That led to millions of lives being saved from premature deaths from TB,” he said.

He emphasised the need for Nigeria to develop a comprehensive and coordinated response to UNHLM.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

US military makes major move in Niger

US military makes major move in Niger

Osun Govt shuts down state-owned poly temporary, as suspended rector resumes

Osun Govt shuts down state-owned poly temporary, as suspended rector resumes

PDP accuses Kebbi Govt of wasting ₦‎20bn in the last 100 days

PDP accuses Kebbi Govt of wasting ₦‎20bn in the last 100 days

Nigeria's debt services jump by 22.3%, hits $1.8 billion in 7 months

Nigeria's debt services jump by 22.3%, hits $1.8 billion in 7 months

King Charles pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth 1 year after her passing

King Charles pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth 1 year after her passing

INEC assures on deployment of BVAS, improved logistics for Bayelsa's guber poll

INEC assures on deployment of BVAS, improved logistics for Bayelsa's guber poll

8 reasons LP and Peter Obi’s petitions against Tinubu failed at the tribunal

8 reasons LP and Peter Obi’s petitions against Tinubu failed at the tribunal

Nigeria has recorded appreciable success on UN TB control mandate - FG

Nigeria has recorded appreciable success on UN TB control mandate - FG

Wike rejects repeated variations of Ushafa - Bwari road project

Wike rejects repeated variations of Ushafa - Bwari road project

Pulse Sports

Spurs fans enjoying life under Ange Postecoglou

Spurs fans enjoying life under Ange Postecoglou

Revealed: Highest-Paid Football Coaches in the World 2023 [UPDATED]

Revealed: Highest-Paid Football Coaches in the World 2023 [UPDATED]

Ronaldo's pal Evra defends Messi after Van Gaal's rigged World Cup statement

Ronaldo's pal Evra defends Messi after Van Gaal's rigged World Cup statement

JJ Okocha is my role model when it comes to dribbling — Barcelona star Alejandro Balde

JJ Okocha is my role model when it comes to dribbling — Barcelona star Alejandro Balde

Report: Saudi Arabia offer Liverpool 'take it or leave it' £215m for Mo Salah

Report: Saudi Arabia offer Liverpool 'take it or leave it' £215m for Mo Salah

Greenwood: Over 5000 fans show up as Getafe present Manchester United wonderkid

Greenwood: Over 5000 fans show up as Getafe present Manchester United wonderkid

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigerian Banks join NLC, TUC in social action [Punch]

Nigerian banks announce nationwide strike from Tuesday

ASUU President, Prof Emmanuel Osodeke. [DailyPost]

BREAKING: ASUU expresses intent to join NLC's nationwide strike

Peter Obi (left) believes he won the 2023 presidential election over Bola Tinubu (right) who was declared winner and and has assumed office as president [Twitter/@FSyusuf]

Tribunal's judgement on Tinubu's election win will be broadcast live on TV

Peter Obi, the Presidential candidate of Labour Party in the 2023 Presidential election. [Punch]

Tribunal rejects testimonies of 10 out of 13 LP, Obi’s witnesses