ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Nigeria has only 250 kidney specialists – Nephrologist

News Agency Of Nigeria

Dr Ade Faponle, a Consultant Nephrologist, Zenith Medical and Kidney Centre, Abuja, has disclosed that Nigeria has only 250 Specialists in the area of Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD).

Nigeria has only 250 kidney specialists – Nephrologist. [tribuneonlineng]
Nigeria has only 250 kidney specialists – Nephrologist. [tribuneonlineng]
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The expert spoke on: “Kidney Protection: Evolving and Emerging Threats – Call to Action”.

He lamented the dearth of CKD specialists in the country, adding that they are not enough to man the growing number of people with the disease in Nigeria.

He rated CKD as the fifth most common cause of death worldwide, leading to a global health crisis.

“About 1/8th of the world population have a kidney disorder. One in every five men and one in every four women have CKD,” he said.

Faponle described CKD as a slow and progressive loss of kidney function over several years, adding that eventually, a person may develop kidney failure.

He underscored the importance of the kidney as they carry out essential functions of removing toxins and bad products from the body.

“They are considered mighty organs, as they filter blood 40 times a day. No single machine can be that ultra-efficient,” he said.

The expert observed that most people with CKD are not aware that they have it because symptoms do not usually develop in the early stages of the condition.

He added that typically, by the time a person notices any symptoms, the condition is at an advanced stage, adding that damage to the kidneys at this stage is irreversible.

According to him, symptoms of CKD include hypertension or high blood pressure, anaemia, edema or swollen feet, hands, and ankles.

Faponle, therefore, advised Nigerians to avoid unhealthy foods and consume fresh vegetables.

He also warned against the consumption of different herbal concoctions, while also advising on controlling hypertension and diabetes.

News Agency Of Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Raheem: Council boss renames street after lawyer killed by Lagos cop

Raheem: Council boss renames street after lawyer killed by Lagos cop

Cross River Senator withdraws case against APC, vows to work for Tinubu

Cross River Senator withdraws case against APC, vows to work for Tinubu

Lawyer's murder: Reps move to ban alcohol consumption by Police officers

Lawyer's murder: Reps move to ban alcohol consumption by Police officers

Nigeria has only 250 kidney specialists – Nephrologist

Nigeria has only 250 kidney specialists – Nephrologist

Reps approve Buhari’s N819.54bn loan request for capital projects

Reps approve Buhari’s N819.54bn loan request for capital projects

IGP recommends officer’s suspension for shooting, killing Lagos lawyer

IGP recommends officer’s suspension for shooting, killing Lagos lawyer

Tinubu asks court to dismiss suit challenging his candidacy

Tinubu asks court to dismiss suit challenging his candidacy

Bolanle Raheem: Obanikoro moves motion to stop officers drinking on duty

Bolanle Raheem: Obanikoro moves motion to stop officers drinking on duty

Buhari decorates newly promoted Commander, Brigade of Guards

Buhari decorates newly promoted Commander, Brigade of Guards

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Muslim sects occupy Kaduna Church service on Christmas day. [sunnewsonline]

Muslim sects occupy Kaduna Church service on Christmas day

Bashir Mangal. [intelregion]

Max Air CEO, Bashir Mangal, is dead

Sanwo-Olu commemorates completion of Phase I of Blue Line rail project. [Twitter:JagBros]

Sanwo-Olu commemorates completion of Phase I of Blue Line Rail project

INEC Chairman Prof. Mahmood Yakubu. [Punch]

INEC needs 100,000 vehicles, 4,200 boats for 2023 elections