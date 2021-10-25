RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Nigeria demands immediate reversal of military coup in Sudan

Authors:

Samson Toromade

Nigeria has called for the immediate restoration of the transitional government.

President Muhammadu Buhari [Bernard Menigault/Alamy]
President Muhammadu Buhari [Bernard Menigault/Alamy]

The Nigerian government has condemned the military coup that took place in Sudan on Monday, October 25, 2021.

Recommended articles

Head of Sudan's military, General Abdel-Fattah Burhan, announced that the dissolution of the government was due to political conflicts that have unsettled the country's transition.

Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok and many other political leaders were also detained.

Nigeria's Ministry of Foreign Affairs strongly opposed the military action in a statement on Monday evening.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs calls for the immediate release of the Prime Minister and all political prisoners and an immediate restoration of the transitional government and implementation of the agreed roadmap to return the country to constitutional democracy," the ministry said.

A state of emergency declared by the military didn't stop pro-democracy protesters from demonstrating in the streets of Khartoum, the country's capital, demanding a reversal of the coup.

Internet services have also reportedly been cut across the country, and access roads and bridges connecting with Khartoum closed.

Early reports of a crackdown by security forces on protesters have indicated that over a dozen have been injured.

Similar coups have taken place in Mali and Guinea this year, fueling fears more might break out on the continent.

Authors:

Samson Toromade Samson Toromade

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Davido and Chioma spotted together for the first time since rumoured breakup

Davido and Chioma spotted together for the first time since rumoured breakup

Fed Poly Bauchi sacks 2 lecturers for alleged sexual harassment

Fed Poly Bauchi sacks 2 lecturers for alleged sexual harassment

10 countries where prostitution is legal

10 countries where prostitution is legal

'Fela Kuti was so hard'- Rap mogul Jay Z on why he included Fela's record in the soundtrack of new Netflix movie 'The Harder They Fall'

'Fela Kuti was so hard'- Rap mogul Jay Z on why he included Fela's record in the soundtrack of new Netflix movie 'The Harder They Fall'

Why do single women find married men attractive for relationships?

Why do single women find married men attractive for relationships?

Ghanaian artiste commits suicide after ‘friend’ said ‘kill yourself’ on his post

Ghanaian artiste commits suicide after ‘friend’ said ‘kill yourself’ on his post

7 things every woman wants to hear during sex

7 things every woman wants to hear during sex

Ever heard about the massacred souls that haunt Iva Valley in Enugu?

Ever heard about the massacred souls that haunt Iva Valley in Enugu?

Socialite Cubana Chief Priest accuses BBNaija's Maria of 'stealing' his sister's husband

Socialite Cubana Chief Priest accuses BBNaija's Maria of 'stealing' his sister's husband

Trending

Lagos Police boss Odumosu apologises, frees arrested #EndSARS protesters, journalists

Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu [LSPC]

Young Nigerians hit streets of Lagos, Abuja for #EndSARS memorial

An #EndSARS protester arrested in Lagos on October 20, 2021

'If you must protest, do not block roads,' Police warn #EndSARS activists

L-R: Commander, 9 Brigade, Ikeja Army Cantonment, Brigadier General Etsu Ndagi; Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu; State Commissioner for Police, Mr. Hakeem Odumosu; Commander, Nigeria Navy Ship (NNS) Beecroft, Apapa, Commodore Ibrahim Aliyu and Commander, 651 Base Services Group, Ikeja, Air Commodore Sunday Makinde, during a media briefing after the State Security Council meeting at the Lagos House, Alausa, Ikeja, on Tuesday, November 26, 2019. (twitter.com/@Mr_JAGs)

Fed Poly Bauchi sacks 2 lecturers for alleged sexual harassment

The main entrance of Federal Polytechnic Bauchi (Thisday)