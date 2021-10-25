Nigeria demands immediate reversal of military coup in Sudan

Head of Sudan's military, General Abdel-Fattah Burhan, announced that the dissolution of the government was due to political conflicts that have unsettled the country's transition.

Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok and many other political leaders were also detained.

Nigeria's Ministry of Foreign Affairs strongly opposed the military action in a statement on Monday evening.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs calls for the immediate release of the Prime Minister and all political prisoners and an immediate restoration of the transitional government and implementation of the agreed roadmap to return the country to constitutional democracy," the ministry said.

A state of emergency declared by the military didn't stop pro-democracy protesters from demonstrating in the streets of Khartoum, the country's capital, demanding a reversal of the coup.

Internet services have also reportedly been cut across the country, and access roads and bridges connecting with Khartoum closed.

Early reports of a crackdown by security forces on protesters have indicated that over a dozen have been injured.