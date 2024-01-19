ADVERTISEMENT
Nigeria Customs Service Apapa records ₦22.8 billion seizures in 2023

News Agency Of Nigeria

The seizures comprises prohibited goods, foreign parboiled rice and vegetable oil, among others.

Nigeria Customs Service Apapa records ₦22.8 billion seizures in 2023
Nigeria Customs Service Apapa records ₦22.8 billion seizures in 2023

The Customs Area Controller of the Command, Comptroller Babajide Jaiyeoba, said this in a statement on Friday in Lagos. The statement was signed by CSC Abubakar Usman, Public Relations Officer of the command.

Jaiyeoba said the seizures comprises prohibited goods, foreign parboiled rice and vegetable oil, among others.

These seizures were made due to infractic import/export prohibition lists, false declaration and others.

“A breakdown of the seizures comprises prohibited goods such as used clothing, foreign parboiled rice, vegetable oil, tomato paste and others,” he said.

Jaiyeoba warned smugglers and traders to desist from any form of illegality, describing Apapa Port as a no-go area for such acts. He said any attempt to test their resolve would be met with seizures of their wares, arrest and prosecution of suspects in accordance with the Nigeria Customs Service Act 2023.

Jaiyeoba said he would continue to ensure stronger collaboration with sister government such as the Nigerian Ports Authority, Police, National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, Department of State Services and others.

“We understand the dynamic nature of maritime related crimes and have resolved to keep working together while trying to think ahead of criminal elements who may want to use Apapa Port.

“The collaboration has yielded gains in our individual services and ensuring Apapa port remains safe for port users,” he stated.

According to him, the command operates an open-door policy where they meet regularly with stakeholders to address matters of common interest. Jaiyeoba said dispute resolution, query and amendment seats had been made more active to address the needs and legitimate demands of port users.

He also urged compliant traders to keep up their good deeds while urging others to emulate the virtue of honesty, noting that integrity was key to the achievement of 48 hours cargo clearance.

Jaiyeoba solicited the support of every player in the port system, including haulage operators, terminal operators, clearing/forwarding agents, and shipping companies towards the achievement of 48 hours cargo clearance.

“It is achievable in no distant time if we all play our roles effectively.

“As we begin the new year, the command is urging port users to always make sincere declarations, keep themselves abreast with import and export prohibitions with a view to abiding by them and paying their customs duties at all times,” he said.

He appreciated the Comptroller-General of NCS, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, and his management team for the enabling environment to discharge duties effectively. Jaiyeoba also thanked officers of the command for their relentless efforts and stakeholders for their support.

News Agency Of Nigeria

